Summer Discovery Partners with UBC Sauder for Summer 2026 Business Program

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Discovery , a leading pre-college enrichment program, has announced its first partnership with the UBC Sauder School of Business, opening enrollment for Summer 2026 at the UBC Sauder Business Academy at UBC’s Vancouver campus.

The Vancouver-based program introduces Canadian and international high school students to Summer Discovery’s university-based model supporting early exploration of academic interests while building foundational skills in business, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

“Partnering with UBC Sauder is incredibly meaningful for us,” said Chris Barrett, CEO of Summer Discovery. “Its academic reputation and faculty leadership make it an exceptional environment for students exploring business at a high level.”

A Global Pre-College Leader Comes to Vancouver

For decades, Summer Discovery has delivered immersive academic enrichment programs on university campuses in the United States and Europe. Beginning in Summer 2026, students will be able to participate in its first Canadian business program, hosted at UBC Sauder.

“We are excited to be launching a new partnership with Summer Discovery to expand our high-quality Business Youth Academy to high school students,” said Martina Valkovicova, Executive Director, UBC Sauder Professional Growth. “This program reflects a growing interest from students and families in early exposure to university-level academics, leadership development and globally relevant career pathways, and UBC Sauder is well positioned to offer a world-class academic experience for these students.”

Business, Leadership and Entrepreneurship at UBC Sauder

Designed and led by UBC Sauder faculty and instructors, the curriculum introduces high school students to interdisciplinary business study through coursework grounded in academic study and practical application.

Students begin with a core course in business fundamentals, building a foundation in key concepts. They then select an elective aligned with their interests, with options such as finance and investing, data analytics, marketing and branding, and entrepreneurship.

“This program offers a rigorous introduction to business education grounded in UBC Sauder’s academic standards,” said Jan Bena, Associate Professor in the Finance Division and Bank of Montreal Chair in International Finance at UBC Sauder. “The curriculum emphasizes critical thinking, analytical rigour and real-world application, giving students insight into how business is studied in a global academic context.”

Part of a broader international portfolio

The Vancouver program joins Summer Discovery’s international portfolio of pre-college offerings in North America and the United Kingdom. Summer 2026 programs also include study opportunities through Oxford Summer Courses, which Summer Discovery acquired in 2024, extending access to institutions such as the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

Outcomes for college-bound students

Students who complete the UBC Sauder Business Academy receive a UBC Sauder certificate of completion and a letter of recognition documenting their participation and coursework. These materials may be referenced as part of future educational planning and post-secondary applications.

Enrollment for Summer 2026 is now open.



More information about the Summer Discovery Vancouver program at UBC Sauder is available at https://www.sauder.ubc.ca/business-academy and at https://www.summerdiscovery.com/campuses/ubc-sauder .

About Summer Discovery

For nearly six decades, Summer Discovery has been a leader in delivering immersive academic and enrichment experiences to students worldwide. Serving more than 150,000 students, Summer Discovery partners with prestigious universities and institutions to offer hands-on academics, experiential learning, and personal growth opportunities both on campus and beyond. With a global footprint and a commitment to innovation, Summer Discovery continues to set the standard for pre-college enrichment. Summer Discovery is a Verlinvest portfolio company.

About UBC Sauder School of Business

Located in Vancouver, Canada’s gateway to the Pacific Rim, UBC Sauder provides a global business perspective at a dynamic crossroads of the international marketplace. UBC Sauder is accredited by AACSB , which provides internationally recognized, specialized accreditation for business and accounting programs at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels. AACSB Accreditation is known worldwide as the longest standing, most recognized form of specialized accreditation an institution and its business programs can earn. Dedicated to rigorous and relevant teaching, our programs generate business leaders who drive change and shape industries and organizations around the world.