Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Their Losses from RARE

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) common stock between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025. Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and ultrarare genetic disorders.

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Misled Investors Regarding Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies for Setrusumab

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Ultragenyx’s expected results for its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies, which tested setrusumab (UX 143) in patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (“OI”). Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in setrusumab’s ability to ultimately trigger a decrease in the OI patients’ annualized fracture rate, alongside confidence in the study designs to demonstrate such ability and reduce testing variability that could interfere with such a result.

Plaintiff alleges that defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of setrusumab’s potential and the true risk inherent in the study protocols put forth; notably, that, while setrusumab does increase material bone density, this increase does not correlate to a decrease in annualized fracture rates or otherwise the Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies were much less likely to be able to demonstrate such a link than management claimed. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Ultragenyx’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

The complaint alleges that on December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx announced that both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies had not “achieved statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.” The Company attributed the study failure to a “low fracture rate in the placebo group” of Orbit and a trend that fell shy of statistical significance in Cosmic. On this news, the price of Ultragenyx's stock fell from a closing market price of $34.19 per share on December 26, 2025, to $19.72 per share on December 29, 2025, a decline of about 42.32% in the span of just a single day.

