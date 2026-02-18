Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share and OP Unit payable on April 16, 2026 to holders of record on April 2, 2026. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.32 per common share.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

We anticipate releasing our first quarter 2026 earnings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after the market close and we plan to host our first quarter 2026 conference call on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. We expect to issue a press release in advance of these events to reconfirm the dates and times and provide all related information.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 120 properties and 20.0 million square feet as of December 31, 2025. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.