The Canadian Public Relations Society announces 25 new Accredited Members

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Public Relations Society (“CPRS”) has granted Accredited status to 25 of its members, following their successful completion of the Society's 2025 accreditation program.

CPRS National congratulates the following members for earning their APR (Accredited in Public Relations) designation:

Kylie A. Adams, APR, MCPRS, Edmonton Local Society Lesley A. Dickson, APR, MCPRS, Atlantic Local Society Erin Brandt Filliter, M.A, APR, MCPRS, Atlantic Local Society Tracey Burkhardt, APR, MCPRS, Atlantic Council Sarah Bustard, APR, MCPRS, Atlantic Local Society Pascale Cyr, M.A., APR,MCPRS, SQPRP & Vancouver Local Society Pamela Daoust, CM, APR, MCPRS, Vancouver Island Local Society Kevin Floether, MCM, CM, APR, MCPRS, Hamilton Local Society Danielle Friest, MCM, APR, MCPRS, Hamilton Local Society Stephanie Harnett, APR, MCPRS, Toronto Local Society Alesha Hayes, APR, MCPRS, Vancouver Island Local Society Becky Hayton, MAPC, APR, MCPRS, Vancouver Local Society Melanie Heemeryck, M.A., APR, MCPRS, Calgary Local Society Olivia Hung, MCM, APR, MCPRS, Vancouver Local Society Onyinye Ijeoma Oyedele, BSc, MCM, APR, MCPRS, Hamilton Local Society Cameron James Orr, APR, MCPRS, Northern Lights Local Society Christie Jensen, BMgt, APR , MCPRS, Calgary Local Society Neil Kirkland Henderson, APR, MCPRS, Vancouver Local Society Kelsey MacDonald, APR, MCPRS, Ottawa-Gatineau Local Society Jay Makwana, APR, MCPRS, Manitoba Local Society Kelly Noseworthy, APR, MCPRS, Hamilton Local Society Sandrine Perion, PRP, APR, MCPRS, Ottawa-Gatineau Local Society Priscilla Popp, APR, MCPRS, Edmonton Local Society Andrea Tavchar, Ph.D., APR, MCPRS, Toronto Local Society Lucas Warren, APR, MCPRS, Edmonton Local Society



"The 2025 candidates who successfully achieved their APR designation are to be congratulated for completing one of the most comprehensive and robust peer-reviewed professional Accreditation in Public Relations programs in the world today," said Tom Ormsby, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "These newly Accredited professionals join a distinguished group that stand out in their field for their knowledge, expertise, and strong ethical commitments that enhance their organizations and the Public Relations profession as a whole.”



“A sincere thank you must also be extended to the National Council on Accreditation members and to the dozens of APR volunteers across the country who gave hundreds of hours of their personal time to ensure the 2025 APR program was a success," added Ormsby.

“My sincere congratulations to all APR candidates. It was a pleasure to work with this year’s cohort,” said National APR Chief Examiner, Dr. Alex Sévigny, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS. “I want to express my deep gratitude to our national team of CPRS staff and volunteer graders from across Canada. APR is an internationally recognized credential that tests the abilities of practitioners to ethically address business challenges in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. We have evolved the APR to address emerging challenges and opportunities for communicators such as artificial intelligence. The APR is truly a measure of the modern professional communicator. I recommend it to all communicators across Canada.”

“On behalf of the CPRS National Board, I want to congratulate the new APRs! I also extend our deepest thanks to Tom Ormsby, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, for his outstanding leadership as Presiding Officer of the Accreditation Council. Tom has helped steward the APR with integrity, rigour, and care. We are equally pleased to welcome Dr. Alex Sévigny, Ph.D., APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, as our new Presiding Officer, following his impactful service as Chief Examiner. I would also like to recognize Peter Ryan, Ph.D., APR, MCPRS, who steps into the role of Chief Examiner, and Alyssa Lai, APR, MCPRS who joins in her new national volunteer capacity as Chief Instructor for the APR,” says Jane Antoniak, APR, MCM, MCPRS, National Board President, CPRS.

“This leadership evolution reflects more than a transition. It signals the continued renewal of the APR program itself. As our professional field leads in exceeding new expectations, technologies, and standards of accountability, CPRS is actively strengthening and modernizing the accreditation pathway to better support practitioners at every stage of their careers. The APR remains the gold standard in Canada, and this renewed structure positions us to champion excellence, mentorship, and forward-focused professional development for years to come.”

About the APR designation

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of their skills, experience, and the strategic thinking necessary to practise public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.

This year's new APRs will be formally recognized by their peers on the second evening of ELEVATE 2026, the CPRS National Conference to take place in St. Andrews by-the-Sea, New Brunswick May 24-26, 2026.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

