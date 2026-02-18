Academic Urology and Urogynecology Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academic Urology and Urogynecology (“AUU”), a health care provider in Arizona,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over seventy thousand individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against AUU related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to AUU’s network in May 2025 and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

dates of birth

Social Security numbers

financial account numbers

medical information, including mental or physical conditions, diagnoses, treatment locations, procedure types, provider names, dates of service, and prescription information

health insurance information including group numbers, claim numbers, member numbers, patient identification numbers, and information about other medical benefits/entitlements.



