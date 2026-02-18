Integrated Rail & Resources Inc. Announces Name Change, Prior Confidential Submission of Form S-1, and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Rail & Resources Inc. (“IRR” or the “Company”), formerly known as Uinta Infrastructure Group Corp. (“UIGC”), announced today that it previously confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of the Company’s process to become a listed company.

The registration statement has not yet become effective, and securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

The Company also announced the appointment of Chris Greenwood as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Greenwood brings nearly seven years of prior experience serving as a chief financial officer and has previously worked with the Company’s affiliates. He has experience in financial management, capital markets transactions, and infrastructure-focused operating businesses.

Brian Feldott, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “we are pleased to welcome Chris as our Chief Financial Officer. His prior CFO experience and familiarity with our platform make him a strong addition to the management team as we continue to advance the Company’s strategic initiatives.”

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s registration process, capital markets plans, management team, business strategy and future operations. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the timing and outcome of the SEC review process; the Company’s ability to complete its registration process; general economic, market and regulatory conditions; risks related to the Company’s anticipated operations and growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan; and other risks described in filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

