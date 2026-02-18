Questex’s StreamTV Show Unveils 2026 Agenda and First Round of Speakers: Streaming Rewired — AI, Audiences & Attention Driving the Next Era

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The streaming industry’s fastest-growing event, StreamTV Show , today announces the release of its highly anticipated 2026 conference agenda—bringing together the leaders shaping the future of content, streaming technology and CTV advertising under one roof. StreamTV Show is produced by Questex.

Taking place this June in Denver, StreamTV Show brings together senior executives across streaming platforms, studios, FAST operators, advertisers, OEMs, OS leaders, and technology innovators. The 2026 theme — “Streaming Rewired: AI, Audiences & Attention Driving the Next Era” — reflects the industry’s pivot from scale to intelligence, engagement, and monetization performance.

The newly released agenda features executive roundtables, keynotes, fireside chats, research briefings, and cross-industry panels across Content, Advertising, Product & Technology, FAST, and Subscription tracks.

2026 Program Highlights

The newly released program dives deep into:

Executive roundtables on CTV OS platform power, OTT bundling strategy, and retention models

Deep-dive discussions on AI in content decisions, discovery, advertising, and UX

FAST-focused programming on monetization, programming, creator channels, and ad scale

Sports streaming strategy and monetization sessions across rights, distribution, and fan engagement

CTV advertising innovation panels covering interactive formats, attention measurement, self-serve buying, and AI optimization

Product & UX leadership roundtables on personalization, discovery, and platform experience





First Round of Speakers Announced

The first confirmed wave of 2026 speakers represents leaders across platforms, content, advertising, product, and distribution, including names such as:

Tubi –Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer & Jess Borison, Senior Manager of Creator Partnerships

–Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer & Jess Borison, Senior Manager of Creator Partnerships Comcast – John Dixon, SVP, Consumer Entertainment Services

– John Dixon, SVP, Consumer Entertainment Services Radial Entertainment – Jeff Shultz, CEO; Cristina Guggino, VP of Co-Productions & Partnerships

– Jeff Shultz, CEO; Cristina Guggino, VP of Co-Productions & Partnerships Charter Communications – Elena Ritchie, SVP, Video

– Elena Ritchie, SVP, Video Cineverse – Tony Huidor, President, Technology & Chief Product Officer

– Tony Huidor, President, Technology & Chief Product Officer National Basketball Association (NBA) – Felipe Saltz, AVP Media Distribution

– Felipe Saltz, AVP Media Distribution Dish Network – David Teplinsky, VP Programming & Content Acquisition





From platform operators and programmers to advertisers, data strategists, engineers, and analysts, StreamTV Show delivers unmatched cross-functional dialogue across the entire streaming value chain.

“Streaming is no longer just a content conversation—it’s a product conversation, a data conversation, and a revenue conversation,” said Lucia Contreras, Director of Content and Industry Relations, StreamTV Portfolio, Questex. “This year’s agenda reflects the reality of where the industry is headed—and who is leading it.”

With its expanded speaker lineup and curated agenda, StreamTV Show 2026 promises to be the most dynamic program yet.

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a market and expo – it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry’s largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

