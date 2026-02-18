Questex’s StreamTV Show Unveils 2026 Agenda and First Round of Speakers: Streaming Rewired — AI, Audiences & Attention Driving the Next Era

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The streaming industry’s fastest-growing event, StreamTV Show, today announces the release of its highly anticipated 2026 conference agenda—bringing together the leaders shaping the future of content, streaming technology and CTV advertising under one roof. StreamTV Show is produced by Questex.
Taking place this June in Denver, StreamTV Show brings together senior executives across streaming platforms, studios, FAST operators, advertisers, OEMs, OS leaders, and technology innovators. The 2026 theme — “Streaming Rewired: AI, Audiences & Attention Driving the Next Era” — reflects the industry’s pivot from scale to intelligence, engagement, and monetization performance.
The newly released agenda features executive roundtables, keynotes, fireside chats, research briefings, and cross-industry panels across Content, Advertising, Product & Technology, FAST, and Subscription tracks.
2026 Program Highlights
The newly released program dives deep into:
- Executive roundtables on CTV OS platform power, OTT bundling strategy, and retention models
- Deep-dive discussions on AI in content decisions, discovery, advertising, and UX
- FAST-focused programming on monetization, programming, creator channels, and ad scale
- Sports streaming strategy and monetization sessions across rights, distribution, and fan engagement
- The intersection of creators and premium streaming
- CTV advertising innovation panels covering interactive formats, attention measurement, self-serve buying, and AI optimization
- Product & UX leadership roundtables on personalization, discovery, and platform experience
First Round of Speakers Announced
The first confirmed wave of 2026 speakers represents leaders across platforms, content, advertising, product, and distribution, including names such as:
- Tubi –Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer & Jess Borison, Senior Manager of Creator Partnerships
- Comcast – John Dixon, SVP, Consumer Entertainment Services
- Radial Entertainment – Jeff Shultz, CEO; Cristina Guggino, VP of Co-Productions & Partnerships
- Charter Communications – Elena Ritchie, SVP, Video
- Cineverse – Tony Huidor, President, Technology & Chief Product Officer
- National Basketball Association (NBA) – Felipe Saltz, AVP Media Distribution
- Dish Network – David Teplinsky, VP Programming & Content Acquisition
From platform operators and programmers to advertisers, data strategists, engineers, and analysts, StreamTV Show delivers unmatched cross-functional dialogue across the entire streaming value chain.
“Streaming is no longer just a content conversation—it’s a product conversation, a data conversation, and a revenue conversation,” said Lucia Contreras, Director of Content and Industry Relations, StreamTV Portfolio, Questex. “This year’s agenda reflects the reality of where the industry is headed—and who is leading it.”
New for 2026: Elevated Executive Access & Next-Level Experiential Activations:
- StreamTV Marketers Summit
- Women at the Helm Leadership Breakfast
- AI & Attention Economy Breakfast Tabletalks
- Creator economy strategy sessions
- The StreamTV Open Golf Tournament
- Curated meet-ups and hosted buyer programs
- Evening industry receptions and awards events
With its expanded speaker lineup and curated agenda, StreamTV Show 2026 promises to be the most dynamic program yet.
