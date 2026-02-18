Norton Rose Fulbright appoints Mary Young as Global Co-Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare

Minneapolis, MN, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the appointment of Mary Young (Minneapolis) as its Global Co-Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare. She succeeds Jonathan Skidmore (Dallas) and will serve in the role alongside Randy Sutton (Toronto), who has co-led the group since 2018.

Together, Mary and Randy will advance the firm’s global life sciences and healthcare strategy and guide the group as it continues to support clients across the sector. More than 400 lawyers comprise Norton Rose Fulbright’s global life sciences and healthcare team, which advises on a wide variety of regulatory, transactional and litigation matters to healthcare clients, including hospitals and health systems, clinics, health insurers, academic medical centers and retail pharmacies, as well as life sciences clients such as pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies and industry investors.

“Mary has made an immediate and meaningful impact since joining the firm in 2022, both as the leader of our Minneapolis office and through her standout litigation work,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “Her strategic perspective and industry knowledge make her perfectly suited for this role. With the leadership of Mary and Randy, our strong bench of practitioners will continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients in the life sciences and healthcare sector – a key focus for the firm.”

Mary, who will continue as Norton Rose Fulbright’s Minneapolis office Partner-in-Charge, represents clients in complex product liability and mass tort litigation across the life sciences, medical devices and food and beverage sectors. She serves as trial counsel, national counsel and settlement counsel for Fortune 500 companies, defending claims in federal and state courts across the country, including in multidistrict litigation, consolidated proceedings and class actions.

“It is a privilege to step into this global leadership position, especially at a time when healthcare and life sciences companies are facing increased regulatory pressure, policy uncertainty and litigation risk,” Mary said. “I’m excited to partner with Randy and work with colleagues around the world to capitalize on the group’s momentum, enhancing collaboration across key markets and delivering innovative, business focused solutions to clients worldwide.”

In its survey of more than 400 general counsel, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Annual Litigation Trends Survey found that nearly a third of healthcare industry respondents saw increased class action exposure last year. Mary assumes this role at a critical time, as companies in this sector are increasingly concerned about litigation related to data privacy, employment and labor claims and regulatory investigations or enforcement actions.

“Our life sciences and healthcare lawyers are deeply embedded in the industry, which enables them to knowledgably guide clients through a range of legal challenges in an evolving global landscape,” Randy added. “Mary has a wealth of experience in this space, and her leadership will be an asset to our team.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s global life sciences and healthcare team provides a full range of legal advice to innovative pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies and industry investors at every stage of the product life cycle, from intellectual property protections to commercial transactions and M&A. These lawyers also act for healthcare clients around the world, including hospitals and health systems, clinics, health insurers, academic medical centers and retail pharmacies on a wide variety of regulatory, transactional and litigation matters.

Norton Rose Fulbright

