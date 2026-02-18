Giga Metals Announces Plans for Spring Geophysical Program in the Attic Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Lendrum, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX-V: GIGA; OTCQB: GIGGF; FSE: BRR2) is pleased to announce plans for a fully funded spring field program designed to expand on 2025 work and systematically advance Attic Zone exploration at the Turnagain Project. The Attic Zone is prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization.

The program will build on the successful results from last year's magnetotelluric (MT) survey, which effectively mapped two cross-sections of the ultramafic intrusion. MT proved an excellent tool for delineating the intrusion by exploiting the contrast between the relatively resistive ultramafic body, and the graphitic and highly conductive country rocks.

2026 Spring Program Highlights:

Expanded MT Coverage : Three additional MT lines across the Attic Zone will bring the coverage to five lines. This expanded survey will help define the search volume for conductors within the ultramafic intrusion, providing critical vectoring information for further work.





: Three additional MT lines across the Attic Zone will bring the coverage to five lines. This expanded survey will help define the search volume for conductors within the ultramafic intrusion, providing critical vectoring information for further work. Ground Electromagnetic Survey: Giga will also conduct a ground electromagnetic (EM) survey to detect conductive bodies within, or at the margins of, the intrusion. Technical parameters are being finalized, with the goal of completing the EM survey concurrent with, or immediately following, the MT program.





The integrated MT-EM approach represents a systematic, cost-effective strategy to test previously underexplored but prospective areas within the Attic Zone to substantial depths.

“This spring’s program is building on last fall’s successful work at the Attic Zone and represents the next step in our exploration of this highly prospective area,” said CEO Scott Lendrum. “Given the scale of the target area, we are adopting a deliberate and methodical approach, with the goal of defining drill ready targets later in the season. The Attic Zone remains significantly underexplored despite years of historical work at Turnagain and offers us an opportunity to redefine the project's potential entirely.”

Fieldwork is expected to commence in June with results anticipated later in the summer.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

The Turnagain ultramafic complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource.

Technical information herein has been reviewed and approved by Greg Ross, P.Geo. Mr. Ross is the Project Manager for Giga Metals and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements include, but are not limited to, completion of the Private Placement and any additional funding for the Turnagain Project. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: the conditions to closing of the Private Placement may be not be satisfied; the Company may not be able to locate suitable investors for the Private Placement and the terms for any additional funding of the Turnagain Project may not be finalized. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

“Scott Lendrum”



SCOTT LENDRUM,

CEO and Director

Contact Information

Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300

Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com

Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Suite 604 – 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8