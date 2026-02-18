Philadelphia Realtors Disrupts Real Estate Model with Data-Driven, Brokerage-Agnostic Matching

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Philadelphia Realtors, a customer-first real estate referral service, announced it has doubled its vetted agent network in its first year of operation. The company's data-driven, brokerage-agnostic approach analyzes agent performance across all firms to match buyers and sellers with professionals based on their unique needs, not firm affiliation.

Unlike traditional real estate services tied to single brokerages, Philadelphia Realtors uses performance analytics to evaluate agents across all Philadelphia firms, matching clients with professionals based solely on expertise, track record, and specialization, at no cost to buyers and sellers.

"The real estate journey can feel overwhelming, especially at the start," said Graham Huber, Founder of Philadelphia Realtors. "Our role is to help buyers and sellers take that crucial first step with confidence by guiding them to the right professional partner. We work with exceptional agents across all Philadelphia brokerages because our mission is simple: match each client with the best agent for their unique situation."

The expanded network now includes vetted professionals from multiple brokerages across all Philadelphia neighborhoods, from Rittenhouse to Chestnut Hill. Agents are selected using performance metrics, client satisfaction scores, and hyperlocal market expertise to ensure clients work with agents who understand the unique dynamics, pricing trends, and buyer preferences of their target area. Philadelphia Realtors is committed to fair housing practices and ensures its matching process complies with all applicable fair housing laws.

The matching process begins when clients submit their needs online. Their team identifies the most suitable agent, typically within 24 hours. The service supports both local residents and out-of-state buyers.

Philadelphia Realtors receives referral fees paid directly by the referring agent or their brokerage upon the successful closing of a transaction, in full accordance with Pennsylvania real estate regulations.

For more information or to connect with a vetted agent, visit Philadelphia Realtors.

