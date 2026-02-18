DealBox’s Thomas Carter Forecasts $20 Trillion Crypto Market Peak in 2026–2027 Cycle

Carlsbad, CA, USA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech veteran and digital securities pioneer Thomas Carter has issued a bold long-cycle forecast: a $20 trillion total cryptocurrency market capitalization peak during the 2026–2027 cycle, with a credible pathway toward a potential $25 trillion overshoot if full-cycle momentum materializes.

Carter, Founder of DealBox and a long-time advocate for real-world asset tokenization, frames the call not as speculative exuberance, but as a function of global capital allocation mechanics.

“Markets migrate toward infrastructure that makes capital easier to access, cheaper to move, and simpler to settle. Crypto is no longer a fringe experiment — it is becoming part of financial plumbing.”

Thomas Carter first began publicly outlining the long-term expansion thesis for digital assets in 2016, when total cryptocurrency market capitalization was still under $20 billion and institutional participation was virtually nonexistent. At the time, he projected that the asset class would ultimately reach and surpass a $1 trillion market cap as regulatory clarity, infrastructure maturity, and capital markets integration evolved — a milestone that was later achieved. Building on that early framework, Carter now projects that the same structural forces that powered the first trillion — institutional allocation, tokenization of real-world assets, compliant investment vehicles, and programmable settlement infrastructure — could drive total crypto market capitalization toward $20 trillion in the 2026–2027 cycle, with the possibility of an overshoot if full market momentum materializes.

The Allocation Math Behind $20 Trillion

While critics view a $20 trillion market cap as aggressive, Carter argues the figure becomes rational when viewed against global capital pools.

According to projections from PwC, global investable wealth is expected to grow from approximately $345 trillion in 2024 toward $482 trillion by the end of the decade. By 2026, the investable base is expected to sit in the high-$300 trillion range.

Under that framework:

5% allocation of a ~$385 trillion pool ≈ $19 trillion

A modest portfolio allocation shift — not systemic replacement — supports the forecast

“This isn’t about crypto replacing traditional finance,” Carter explains. “It’s about crypto becoming a settlement layer, liquidity layer, and allocation sleeve inside traditional finance.”

Structural Shifts in 2025 Removed Institutional Hesitation

Carter cites 2025 as a structural turning point.

Key developments included:

Passage of the GENIUS Act, establishing a federal framework for payment stablecoins

Stablecoin market capitalization exceeding $300 billion

Streamlined spot crypto ETP listings by the SEC

Expansion of ETFs into brokerage and retirement platforms

Approximately $47 billion in net inflows into digital asset investment products, according to CoinShares

These changes marked a shift from access to allocation — transforming crypto from a niche exposure into a portfolio component.

Tokenization Enters Market Plumbing

By late 2025, tokenized assets began integrating into regulated financial infrastructure:

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries reached roughly $10 billion on public blockchains

142 public companies reportedly held approximately $137 billion in digital assets on balance sheets, according to CoinGecko

Carter refers to these companies as Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOS) — firms treating crypto alongside cash, gold, or government bonds.

“Once public balance sheets normalize digital asset exposure, adoption becomes repeatable,” he notes.

Bitcoin as Anchor, Programmability as Expansion

Carter maintains that Bitcoin remains the credibility anchor of the ecosystem. However, the next growth phase centers on programmability and infrastructure built around it.

He highlights emerging Bitcoin-native programmable finance initiatives, including OroBit, which is developing smart contract capabilities anchored to Bitcoin’s security model while integrating Lightning-based settlement.

Three Engines Driving a $20 Trillion Cycle

Carter identifies three structural inflow mechanisms capable of supporting a $20 trillion peak:

Regulated ETFs and ETPs

Integrating crypto exposure into standard portfolio channels

Integrating crypto exposure into standard portfolio channels Corporate Treasury Adoption (DATCOS)

Ongoing balance sheet allocations creating persistent demand

Ongoing balance sheet allocations creating persistent demand On-Chain Liquidity Expansion

Stablecoins functioning as digital cash

Tokenized Treasuries providing yield

Increased capital velocity between safety and risk

Underlying these engines is what Carter calls “user sovereignty” — the ability for individuals and institutions to directly control and transfer assets on compliant digital rails without unnecessary friction.

Path to $25 Trillion

Carter’s base case remains $20 trillion for the 2026–2027 cycle peak. However, under full-momentum conditions — including continued regulatory clarity, institutional distribution expansion, treasury accumulation, and stablecoin liquidity growth — he sees a plausible overshoot toward $25 trillion.

“The winners in technology cycles are those who hold the fundamentals long enough for infrastructure to catch up,” Carter says. “Crypto’s fundamentals are now showing up in law, market structure, bank participation, tokenized cash, and balance-sheet adoption. That’s why the next cycle may reach a scale many still underestimate.”

About Thomas Carter

Thomas Carter is the Founder of DealBox and a FinTech executive with nearly a decade of experience building at the intersection of capital markets and blockchain infrastructure. Since 2016, he has focused on compliant real-world asset tokenization and modernizing private capital formation through blockchain-enabled securities issuance.

