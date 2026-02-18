REGENXBIO CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against REGENXBIO Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In REGENXBIO (RGNX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Feb. 18, 2026

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against REGENXBIO Inc. (“REGENXBIO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland Southern Division on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired REGENXBIO REGENXBIO securities between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 14, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning REGENXBIO's plan to develop and commercialize its product candidate RGX-111, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I, also known as Hurler syndrome. Defendants' statements included, among other things, REGENXBIO's positive assertions of RGX-111's future trial success based on continuing positive biomarker and safety data from the ongoing PhaseI/II study. 3. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its RGX-111 trial study. On January 28, 2026, REGENXBIO issued a press release announcing that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy RGX-111. Defendants announced that an intraventricular CNS tumor was found in a participant treated in its RGX-111 Phase I/II study. Following this news, the price of REGENXBIO's common stock declined from a closing market price of $13.41 per share on January 27, 2026, REGENXBIO's stock price fell to $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026, a decline of 17.8% in the span of just a single day.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired REGENXBIO shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation.

