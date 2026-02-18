The Vinyl Institute Awards $100,000 Grant to The Plastics Center at Northeastern University to Advance Healthcare Vinyl Recycling in Boston

Washington D.C. & Boston MA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute, Inc. (VI) is pleased to announce the award of a $100,000 grant to Northeastern University for the project “Recycling Single Use Vinyl Across Boston Healthcare Systems.” This grant is part of the Vinyl Institute Recycling Grant Program, designed to support innovative solutions that increase the recycling of vinyl products and build sustainable recycling infrastructure across the United States.

The grant will fund a year-long initiative led by Principal Investigators Professor Aron Stubbins and Professor Maria Ivanova, Co-Directors of the Plastics Center at Northeastern University. The project aims to assess and demonstrate the feasibility of generating and consolidating clean PVC waste streams within Boston’s major healthcare systems. Collectively, these systems serve over 6 million patients annually.

The project will be executed in three phases throughout 2026:

Phase 1: Feasibility study at a single facility, focusing on generating a pure PVC waste stream and evaluating the costs and benefits of recycling versus disposal.

Feasibility study at a single facility, focusing on generating a pure PVC waste stream and evaluating the costs and benefits of recycling versus disposal. Phase 2: Expansion of the feasibility study to additional Boston-area healthcare systems, with a focus on building a business case for city-wide implementation.

Expansion of the feasibility study to additional Boston-area healthcare systems, with a focus on building a business case for city-wide implementation. Phase 3: Engagement with regional recyclers and stakeholders to scope a potential pilot project and address remaining barriers to large-scale healthcare vinyl recycling.

“This grant will help us explore practical pathways to divert single-use vinyl from medical waste streams and move toward a more circular economy in healthcare,” said Professor Aron Stubbins. “We are grateful to the Vinyl Institute for their support and partnership.”

The project will deliver quarterly progress reports to the Vinyl Institute and aims to produce actionable plans for a pilot study, including financial feasibility and collaboration with local healthcare providers and recyclers. The initiative is expected to lay the groundwork for future expansion and serve as a model for healthcare vinyl recycling nationwide.

“Northeastern University’s work aligns perfectly with our mission to strengthen vinyl recycling infrastructure and expand circular solutions across the country,” said Jay Thomas, Vice President of Sustainability at the Vinyl Institute and Executive Director of the Vinyl Sustainability Council. “Healthcare systems represent one of the most impactful opportunities to recover clean, high‑quality PVC, and this project will help demonstrate just how much potential there is. We’re proud to support this team and this important research.”

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute, Inc. is a leading trade association representing the manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, and vinyl additives and modifiers. The Institute is committed to advancing the sustainability of vinyl products and supporting recycling initiatives across the industry.

About The Plastics Center at Northeastern University

Northeastern University is a global research university recognized for its leadership in experiential learning and interdisciplinary research. The Plastics Center at Northeastern is a transdisciplinary community working to make plastics safer in production, use, and once discarded.