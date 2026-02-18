VMB Micro Awarded $100,000 Vinyl Institute Grant to Launch Groundbreaking Vinyl Record Recycling Program.

Washington D.C. & New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) and the Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) are proud to announce that VMB Micro LLC has been awarded a $100,000 grant through the VIABILITY Recycling Grant Program. This grant will support the launch of the Record Vinyl Recycling Project, first U.S.-based consumer return infrastructure for vinyl records using micronization technology.

The project, led by VMB Micro, a portfolio company of Virterras Materials Inc., the Vinyl Record Manufacturers Association (VRMA), Geared for Green and the music industry, aims to reclaim and upcycle PVC-based records into RebornVinylTM from production scrap, legacy inventory, and consumer returns. Leveraging VMB Micro’s patented MicroShear™ technology, the project will process whole records into clean material streams suitable for pressing new records and manufacturing innovative vinyl-based products.

Key Project Highlights:

Circular Economy Leadership: The initiative will divert vinyl records from landfills, supporting the design of a scalable, national model for sustainable upcycling at both manufacturing and consumer levels.

Advanced Technology: VMB Micro’s MicroShear™ system micronizes vinyl without high-energy melting, preserving material properties and enabling efficient label and packaging material contamination removal and vinyl material reuse.

Industry Collaboration: The project brings together manufacturers, the music industry, and environmental partners to build a transparent, traceable recycling supply chain, including enhanced traceability through digital tracking.

Pilot Launch: Phase I will roll out at VMB Micro’s Dallas/Fort Worth facility, focusing on infrastructure development, stakeholder outreach, and environmental impact tracking.

Broader Impact: The program will also explore recycling solutions for other PVC products, such as pipes, windows, and siding, expanding the benefits of circularity across industries.

“VMB Micro’s project exemplifies the innovation and leadership needed to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry,” said Jay Thomas, Vice President of Sustainability at the Vinyl Institute and Executive Director of the Vinyl Sustainability Council. “We are excited to support this effort, which aligns with our mission to promote recycling, innovation, and environmental stewardship.”

“We are grateful for the Vinyl Institute’s support and look forward to demonstrating how advanced recycling technology and industry collaboration can transform vinyl waste into valuable resources toward a closed-loop recycling system for vinyl records,” said Kirk McAfee, CEO of Virterras Materials Inc., the Managing Member of VMB Micro LLC.

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute, Inc. is a leading trade association representing the manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, and vinyl additives and modifiers. The Institute is committed to advancing the sustainability of vinyl products and supporting recycling initiatives across the industry.

About VMB Micro LLC: VMB Micro LLC, part of Virterras Materials Inc.’s portfolio of advanced recycling solutions, is a technology leader in the use of micronization technology to upcycle waste materials into productive reuse, including vinyl materials.