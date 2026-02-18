Greystone Provides $115 Million Freddie Mac Financing for Multifamily Community in Des Plaines, Illinois

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $115,000,000 Freddie Mac loan to refinance Courtlands on the Park, a 918-unit multifamily apartment community located in Des Plaines, Illinois. The financing was originated by Greystone’s Eric Rosenstock, Senior Managing Director, on behalf of CLK Properties, a repeat client.

Built in 1973, Courtlands on the Park in Cook County is a garden style apartment community consisting of 153 buildings with 913 one- and two-bedroom units that have been recently renovated with modern appliances and finishes. Property residents enjoy access to amenities such as a playground, dog park, grilling stations and on-site parking. The $115,000,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan, which features a 5-year term and 30-year amortization along with three years of interest only payments, refinances the bridge financing used to acquire the property in 2019, and enables the borrower to use a portion of the equity in the property.

“We are thrilled that we were able to provide our client with a permanent solution that enables them to continue to realize their vision for the property,” said Mr. Rosenstock. “We deeply appreciate when clients trust Greystone with multiple properties in their portfolio and we work tirelessly to beat their expectations every time.”

“Our Greystone team understands the complexities of multifamily financing in every market cycle,” said Mr. Craig Koenigsberg, CEO of CLK Properties. “Greystone’s commitment to excellence and client care are evident at each transaction, and we look forward to working together again in the future.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Media Contact:

Fran Del Valle

fran@influencecentral.com