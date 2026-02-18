Castwell Investments Limited Announces European Expansion with New Luxembourg Office

HONG KONG and LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castwell Investments Limited, an Asia-Pacific investment firm with operations in Hong Kong and a trading desk in Japan, announced its strategic expansion into Europe with a new office in Luxembourg.

"Our Luxembourg expansion reflects our commitment to cross-continental investment solutions," said a spokesperson. "With our proven track record in Asian markets and operational excellence, we're positioned to leverage European opportunities."

Luxembourg's strategic location, robust regulatory framework, and status as an international financial center make it ideal for Castwell's European operations. The office enables access to European capital markets and provides diversified strategies across multiple time zones.

The expansion introduces proprietary trading strategies for Europe while integrating Castwell's established methodologies. This multi-jurisdictional approach ensures clients benefit from geographic diversification, enhanced risk management, and broader investment opportunities.

Established clients can expect seamless service with added European market access, while new clients gain access to Castwell's comprehensive investment solutions.

Further details will be announced in coming weeks.

About Castwell Investments Limited

Castwell Investments Limited is an international investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong with trading operations in Japan and expanding European presence in Luxembourg, specializing in sophisticated investment strategies across global markets.

Media Contact:

Mary Lee, Press Relations

info@castwellil.com

www.castwellil.com

Castwell Investments Limited

