PAYPAL LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal common stock between February 25, 2025, to February 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 20, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The PayPal class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to PayPal’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, PayPal’s optimistic plan for growth through various initiatives to bolster PayPal’s Branded Checkout offerings fell short of reality as the 2027 targets were not achievable under the tenure of defendant James Alexander Chriss as CEO; they required both an unrealistically stable consumer landscape and strong execution with clear direction from PayPal and its management, the complaint alleges.





The PayPal class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 3, 2026, PayPal announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, disclosing disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in Branded Checkout and the withdrawal of its 2027 financial targets provided one year before. PayPal allegedly attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors, competition, and “‘operational and deployment issues’ across all regions.” The complaint alleges that PayPal also revealed the transition of its CEO, defendant James Alexander Chriss. On this news, the price of PayPal common stock fell more than 20%, according to the complaint.



Next Steps:

