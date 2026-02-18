Navy Chorus Celebrates America's 250th with performances across the Northeast

Washington, D.C., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus will perform across the Northeast, visiting New Jersey, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, Pennsylvania and Delaware March 2 – 15. All performances are free and open to the public, though some concerts may require ticket reservations.

For the most up-to-date ticket information, visit the Navy Band’s website at https://www.navyband.navy.mil/events/tour/sea-chanters-2026

Audiences can hear the Sea Chanters:

March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Patriots Theatre at Trenton War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton, New Jersey

March 3 at 7 p.m. at The Klein Memorial Hall, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, Connecticut

March 4 at 7 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire

March 5 at 7 p.m., Sanford Performing Arts Center, 100 Alumni Blvd., Sanford, Maine

March 8 at 3 p.m. at the Latchis Theatre, 50 Main St., Brattleboro, Vermont

March 10 at 7 p.m. at Roberts Wesleyan University, 2301 Westside Drive, Rochester, New York

March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville, New York

March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Fredonia Opera House, 9 Church St., Fredonia, New York

March 14 at 7 p.m. at Honesdale High School, 459 Terrace St., Honesdale, Pennsylvania

March 15 at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W. 13th St., Wilmington, Delaware

As part of its 2026 Northeast tour celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, the Sea Chanters will present a family-friendly concert designed to connect each community with their Navy. The program features a broad selection of musical works, from patriotic selections, traditional sea chanties and feel-good classics by Stevie Wonder, the Andrews Sisters, a Motown medley, as well as contemporary favorites.

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway and contemporary music. The Sea Chanters chorus is frequently found at the center of high-profile national events. At home in Washington, D.C., the group performs for the president, vice president, and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy's premier musical ensembles on a regular basis.

Quotes

"Touring the nation and performing concerts means connecting with communities and telling the great stories of our Sailors working around the globe to keep us safe and free.”

– Capt. Robert “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band.

Quick Facts

The U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world.

The U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.·

The Navy Band has been touring the country since 1925.

There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group.

Ensembles from the Navy Band tour nationally 12-15 weeks each year. Sailors in the Navy Band are full-time professional musicians.

Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees.

