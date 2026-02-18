Coherent Corp. to Host a Technology Innovation Briefing on March 17, 2026

SAXONBURG, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that it will host a Technology Innovation Briefing during the 2026 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza in Los Angeles.

Event: Coherent Technology Innovation Briefing at OFC 2026

Location: Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, Los Angeles, CA

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

This briefing will feature presentations and a Q&A session with Coherent CEO Jim Anderson, CTO Dr. Julie Eng, EVP Semiconductor Devices Dr. Beck Mason and CMO Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi.

The presentations will be delivered in person and via live webcast accessible through Coherent’s Investor Relations website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations . An archived edition of the webcast will be available later that day.

Advance registration for the event (virtual or in-person) is required and can be accessed here.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges.

