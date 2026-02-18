Immuneering to Present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today announced that management will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, taking place virtually from February 25-26, 2026. Management, including Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, and Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer, will discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy.

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 10:00 am ET

The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve durability and tolerability across many cancer indications, including MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as pancreatic cancer. Atebimetinib is currently planned to be evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in first-line pancreatic cancer, which is expected to begin dosing in mid-2026. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

