O-I Glass to Present at BofA Securities 2026 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) today announced the Company will participate in BofA Securities 2026 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

O-I Glass Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalagriculture2026/RnXq1t.cfm or can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.o-i.com/investors.

The replay will be available through the above link within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived for 90 days following the completion of the conference.



ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 19,000 people across 64 plants in 18 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.4 billion in 2025. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

Contact:

SASHA SEKPEH

Sr. Finance Coordinator

Alexandra.Sekpeh@o-i.com

567.336.5128

Attachment