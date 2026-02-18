CNB Bank Joins the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia as a State Member Bank

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB”) (NASDAQ: CCNE) today announced that CNB Bank, its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, became a state member bank regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System through the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia effective February 12, 2026. CNB Bank will also continue to be regulated by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.

“We’re pleased to become a state member bank of the Federal Reserve System, an important milestone in our strategic growth,” said CNB President and CEO Michael D. Peduzzi. “Joining the Federal Reserve System provides for a more efficient supervisory process while maintaining the strength of our regulatory framework as we seek to safely and soundly continue to deliver high-quality financial services. We are appreciative of the qualitative interactions between CNB Bank and our various regulators in achieving this change.”

