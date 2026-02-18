Data Storage Corporation Announces 2025 CEO Bonus Award with Significant Equity Component

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DTST” or the “Company”), today announced that on February 12, 2026, its Board of Directors approved the 2025 annual bonus award for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Piluso for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The approved bonus consists of a cash payment within the limits set forth in Mr. Piluso’s current employment agreement and a discretionary equity award of 160,600 restricted stock units (“RSUs”), which will vest in full on May 20, 2026. A substantial portion of the total bonus value has been delivered in equity, further aligning executive compensation with long-term shareholder interests.

“Choosing to take a significant portion of my annual bonus in Company stock reflects my belief in the strategic initiatives we are pursuing and in the strength of our business model,” said Chuck Piluso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage Corporation. “Over the past several quarters, we’ve outlined an acquisition strategy focused on recurring revenue and disciplined investing in high-potential technology sectors — including GPU infrastructure, AI-enabled software, and cybersecurity — while continuing to strengthen our telecommunications and managed services offerings. Our vision is to incubate and grow emerging technology companies that deliver real-world value and scale with confidence. As we move forward to build a diversified portfolio of scalable businesses designed for predictable, long-term performance, I am proud to align my personal incentives with the long-term interests of our shareholders.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), through its subsidiary today, Nexxis, Inc., provides Voice over Internet Protocol (“VoIP”)/Unified Communications and dedicated internet connectivity as part of DTST’s one-stop solution set. In the future, DTST plans to invest in and support businesses, including, but not limited to, GPU Infrastructure, AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications. The Company’s mission is to build sustainable, recurring revenue streams while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and include statements regarding reinforcing leadership alignment with strategic growth plans and long-term shareholder interests; the strategic initiatives the Company is pursuing and the strength of its business model; pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on recurring revenue and disciplined investing in high-potential technology sectors — including GPU infrastructure, AI-enabled software, and cybersecurity — while continuing to strengthen the Company’s telecommunications and managed services offerings; incubating and growing emerging technology companies that deliver real-world value and scale with confidence; building a diversified portfolio of scalable businesses designed for predictable, long-term performance; plans to invest in and support businesses, including, but not limited to, GPU Infrastructure, AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications; and building sustainable, recurring revenue streams while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to execute its acquisition strategy; and the Company’s ability to acquire and support technology-enabled service businesses with high margins, recurring revenue, established customer bases, and clear paths to scale—particularly in areas such as GPU Infrastructure, AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

