Remitly Appoints Sebastian J. Gunningham as Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Sebastian J. Gunningham as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective February 19, 2026. Mr. Gunningham succeeds Co-Founder Matt Oppenheimer, who decided to transition the role of CEO to a new leader after nearly 15 years of driving transformative growth that built Remitly into one of the world’s leading networks for digital and physical money movement. Mr. Oppenheimer will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Sebastian Gunningham brings decades of global leadership and product innovation experience across financial services, technology, and high-growth digital businesses. He served for more than a decade at Amazon as a Senior Vice President and member of the executive S-Team, where he led some of the company’s fastest-growing global businesses across marketplace, payments, search, and fulfillment, scaling platforms and teams that served hundreds of millions of customers worldwide.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work alongside the outstanding team that built Remitly into the company it is today,” said Matt Oppenheimer. “Over nearly 15 years, we have transformed the way people move money across borders, helping millions of customers send and receive billions of dollars across more than 175 countries, and improving lives in the process. As we look ahead, Remitly is still early in addressing a large and growing global opportunity, and I am confident the Company is well positioned to deliver sustained, long-term growth and value creation.”

Mr. Oppenheimer continued, “Sebastian is the right leader to guide Remitly through its next chapter. He brings deep expertise in technology and financial services, along with a proven track record of leading innovative, high-growth businesses at scale within complex multinational environments. I am excited to welcome Sebastian to Remitly and look forward to supporting him and the entire team as they execute on the growth strategy and medium-term financial targets shared at Investor Day.”

“It has been a privilege to watch Matt guide Remitly from a start-up to a leading provider of cross-border financial services. We will miss his executive leadership and have found in Sebastian the right leader for the next growth phase of this remarkable company Matt and the team have built,” said Phillip Riese, Lead Independent Director. “On behalf of the entire Board, we sincerely thank Matt both for 15 years of dedication and tireless leadership and for the foresight to initiate and lead this transition. We welcome Sebastian to our Board and as our new CEO.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to step into the role of Remitly’s next CEO,” said Sebastian Gunningham. “I’ve long admired Remitly’s mission and the real difference it makes in people’s lives. Working alongside this world-class team, I look forward to building on our momentum, delivering even greater value to our customers, and driving the significant growth opportunities that are before us. I also want to thank Matt for his outstanding leadership, amazing welcome, and for laying such a strong foundation for Remitly’s future.”

Most recently, Mr. Gunningham served as Chairman of Santander Consumer Finance and Vice Chairman of Openbank, where he helped shape Santander’s transformation into a digital and AI-enabled global financial group. He was previously CEO of Material Bank and Vice Chair and Co-CEO of WeWork. Prior to his decade at Amazon, he held senior executive roles at Oracle and Apple, where he helped scale a global enterprise software business and led product delivery for customers worldwide. He holds a degree in Mathematical Sciences from Stanford University.

With the addition of Mr. Gunningham, the Board will comprise ten directors, seven of whom are independent.

In addition to the announcement of Mr. Gunningham’s appointment as CEO, Remitly released Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings, with results exceeding the high ends of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, and provided Q1 and full-year 2026 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world’s leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.

