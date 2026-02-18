Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) (“Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, today announced its financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Total net income attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter was $12.2 million, or $0.50 per share, up 20% compared to $10.1 million, or $0.43 per share in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income grew 8% to $56.4 million from $52.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin on gross loans was 8.04%, compared to 7.84% in the prior year quarter, and net interest margin on net loans was 8.39%, compared to 8.15% in the prior year quarter.
  • Loan originations grew to $421.3 million, compared to $285.7 million in the prior year quarter, and included $258.3 million of strategic partnership loan originations in the current quarter, compared to $123.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Credit loss provision was $27.7 million, compared to $20.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

2025 Full-Year Highlights

  • Total net income attributable to stockholders for 2025 was $43.0 million, or $1.78 per share, up 20% compared to $35.9 million, or $1.52 per share, in the prior year.
  • Net interest income grew 7% to $216.9 million from $202.5 million in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin on gross loans was 8.06%, compared to 8.05% in the prior year, and net interest margin on net loans was 8.40%, compared to 8.35% in the prior year.
  • Loan originations grew to $1.505 billion, compared to $1.043 billion in the prior year, and included $771.6 million of strategic partnership loan originations in the current year, compared to $203.6 million in the prior year.
  • The loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, as of December 31, 2025 was $2.567 billion, up 3% from $2.491 billion a year ago.
  • Credit loss provision was $89.8 million, compared to $76.5 million in the prior year.
  • The Company repurchased 108,351 shares of common stock at an average cost of $9.10 per share in the year, for a total of $1.0 million.
  • Net book value per share at the end of 2025 was $17.53 per share, up 10% from $16.00 a year ago.

Executive Commentary

Andrew Murstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Financial Corp. commented, “2025 marked a record year for Medallion, with solid performance across our core financial metrics and operating segments. We delivered increases in net interest income, net income, originations, and portfolio size on both a quarterly and full-year basis, reflecting the strength of our platform and consistent execution across our business lines. Demand remained healthy, credit performance was solid, and our results demonstrate our ability to continue scaling the business profitably while maintaining discipline.

These results reflect a focused operating approach and our ongoing commitment to prudent growth across the platform. We continue to prioritize a disciplined origination strategy, prudent balance sheet management, and effective capital deployment while expanding our portfolio.

Ending the year with positive momentum, we believe we are well-positioned to build on this performance and continue delivering consistent, favorable risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

2026 Strategy

Andrew Murstein continued by stating, “As I step into the role of Chief Executive Officer, our focus for 2026 is to build upon the strong foundation established over the past 30+ years, while further refining our strategic priorities.

We aim to continue to grow our core business lines by targeting sustained growth in our recreation segment. In addition, we believe there is significant growth potential within our home improvement line. As a result, in recent months, we added experienced talent to support increased growth and originations in this line, with the goal of continuing to expand the portfolio.

Our commercial lending segment remains a strong contributor to earnings, with the average interest rates increasing to 14.22% this year.

At the same time, our strategic partnership program continues to be a rapidly growing component of our business. While per-loan origination fees and interest income associated with this business remain modest due to the short time the loans remain on our books, originations continue to expand meaningfully quarter over quarter, and we see great potential in this business over the next several years.

We remain thoughtful and disciplined in evaluating new business lines and growth opportunities. We will continue to assess adjacent markets where we believe we can expand the business in an accretive manner, consistent with our standards and return objectives.

Looking ahead, I am proud of where the Company stands today and am focused on advancing the platform by continuing to execute with discipline, consistency, and a long-term view toward value creation. With a proven business model, a diversified portfolio, and an experienced management team, I believe the Company is well-positioned to perform well in the coming years and continue to create long-term value for shareholders.”

Business Highlights

Recreation Lending

  • Originations were $97.2 million during the quarter, compared to $72.2 million a year ago. Total originations for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $468.5 million, compared to $526.6 million for the prior year.
  • Recreation loans, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, grew 5% to $1.62 billion, or 63% of total loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.54 billion a year ago, or 62%, a year ago.
  • Average loan size as of December 31, 2025 was $22,000 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 688.
  • Interest income grew 6% to $54.2 million for the quarter, from $51.3 million in the prior year quarter. Total interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $209.3 million, compared to $194.1 million for the prior year.
  • The average interest rate was 15.16% at year-end, compared to 15.07% a year ago.
  • Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $12.9 million, or 0.82% of gross recreation loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.67%, a year ago.
  • Allowance for credit loss as of December 31, 2025 was 5.32% for loans held for investment, compared to 5.00% a year ago.

Home Improvement Lending

  • Originations were $61.7 million during the quarter, compared to $82.5 million a year ago. Total originations for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $224.5 million, compared to $298.6 million for the prior year.
  • Home improvement loans were $810.2 million, or 32% of total loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $827.2 million, or 33%, a year ago.
  • Average loan size as of December 31, 2025 was $22,000 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 779.
  • Interest income grew 2% to $20.3 million for the quarter, from $19.9 million in the prior year quarter. Total interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $80.6 million, compared to $74.0 million a year ago.
  • The average interest rate was 9.87% at year-end, compared to 9.81% a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.3 million, or 0.16% of gross home improvement loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.17%, a year ago.
  • Allowance for credit loss was 2.41% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 2.48% a year ago.

Commercial Lending

  • Originations were $4.1 million during the quarter, compared to $7.3 million a year ago. Total originations for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $40.6 million, compared to $14.3 million for the prior year.
  • Commercial loans grew to $123.1 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $111.3 million a year ago.
  • Average loan size was $4.2 million as of December 31, 2025, invested across 28 portfolio companies.
  • The average interest rate on the portfolio was 14.22% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 12.97% a year ago.
  • Recognized $8.8 million of net equity gains during the quarter, compared to $3.8 million a year ago.

Strategic Partnerships

  • Originations were $258.3 million during the quarter, compared to $123.7 million a year ago. Total originations for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $771.6 million, compared to $203.6 million for the prior year.
  • Total strategic partnership loans held as of December 31, 2025 were $15.1 million, compared to $7.4 million a year ago.
  • Fees generated from strategic partnerships were $1.2 million for the quarter, compared to $0.6 million a year ago. Total fees generated from strategic partnerships were $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.8 million for the prior year.
  • The average loan holding period of strategic partnership loans was five days.

Taxi Medallion Lending

  • The Company collected $2.5 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the quarter, which resulted in net recoveries and gains of $1.4 million. Total cash collections on taxi medallion-related assets during the year ended December 31, 2025 were $13.6 million, resulting in net recoveries and gains of $4.6 million.
  • Total net taxi medallion-related assets declined to $4.3 million, a 45% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than two tenths of one percent of the Company’s total assets, as of December 31, 2025.

Loan Portfolio

The following table provides information regarding the composition of our loan portfolio for the dates presented:

  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
(Dollars in thousands) Amount  As a
Percent of
Total Loans		  Amount  As a
Percent of
Total Loans		 
Loans held for investment:            
Recreation $1,617,221   63% $1,422,403   57%
Home improvement  810,237   32   827,211   33 
Commercial  123,068   5   111,273   4 
Taxi medallion  1,179  *   1,909  * 
Total loans  2,551,705   99   2,362,796   95 
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value:            
Recreation        120,840   5 
Strategic partnership  15,144  *   7,386  * 
Total loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value  15,144      128,226   5 
Total loans and loans held for sale $2,566,849   100% $2,491,022   100%
(*) Less than 1%.
                
                 

Balance Sheet 

  • Cash and cash equivalents, including investment securities, as of December 31, 2025 were $261.7 million, compared to $224.4 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $2.955 billion, up from $2.869 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2025, total liabilities were $2.447 billion, up from $2.430 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2026.
Dividends Announced Amount
Per Share		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date
Q1 2026 $0.12 3/19/2026 3/31/2026
Total: Year 2026  0.12    
Q4 2025  0.12 11/12/2025 11/24/2025
Q3 2025  0.12 8/15/2025 8/29/2025
Q2 2025  0.12 5/15/2025 5/30/2025
Q1 2025  0.11 3/17/2025 3/31/2025
Total: Year 2025  0.47    
Total: Year 2024  0.41    
Total: Year 2023  0.34    
Total: Year 2022 *  0.32    

(*) Dividend reinstated in Q1 2022.

Stock Repurchase Plan

  • During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 108,351 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $9.10 per share for $1.0 million.
  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $14.4 million remaining under its $40 million stock repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter financial results tomorrow, Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

In connection with its earnings release, the Company has updated its quarterly supplement presentation, which is now available at www.medallion.com.

How to Participate

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website.

Replay Information

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, February 26, 2026

  • Dial-in: (412) 317-6671
  • Passcode: 1020 6753

Additionally, the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s IR website.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as “will” and “continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding our loan portfolio, including collections on our taxi medallion loans, the potential for future asset growth, and market share opportunities. Medallion’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, the effects of tariffs, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion’s control. In addition to risks relating to the current economy, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Medallion’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@medallion.com
212-328-2176

Investor Relations
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
lcati@theequitygroup.com
(212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro
vferraro@theequitygroup.com
(212) 836-9633

    
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)‌
    
  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025  2024  2023 
Assets         
Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold $201,564  $169,572  $149,845 
Investment securities  60,183   54,805   54,282 
Equity investments  8,099   9,198   11,430 
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value  15,144   128,226    
Loans  2,551,705   2,362,796   2,215,886 
Allowance for credit losses  (114,789)  (97,368)  (84,235)
Net loans receivable  2,436,916   2,265,428   2,131,651 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  168,504   169,949   171,394 
Property, equipment, and right-of-use lease asset, net  11,861   13,756   14,076 
Accrued interest receivable  19,401   15,314   13,538 
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure  7,333   9,932   11,772 
Other assets  26,459   32,426   29,839 
Total assets $2,955,464  $2,868,606  $2,587,827 
Liabilities         
Deposits $2,084,265  $2,090,071  $1,866,657 
Long-term debt  215,987   232,159   235,544 
Short-term borrowings  95,250   49,000   8,000 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  19,596   20,995   21,207 
Operating lease liabilities  5,041   5,128   7,019 
Accrued interest payable  6,319   8,231   6,822 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  20,960   24,064   30,804 
Total liabilities  2,447,418   2,429,648   2,176,053 
Total stockholders’ equity  408,617   370,170   342,986 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries  99,429   68,788   68,788 
Total equity  508,046   438,958   411,774 
Total liabilities and equity $2,955,464  $2,868,606  $2,587,827 
Number of shares outstanding  23,311,683   23,135,624   23,449,646 
Book value per share $17.53  $16.00  $14.63 
             


MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)‌
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Years Ended December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Total interest income $81,682  $76,519  $315,320  $290,702 
Total interest expense  25,257   24,507   98,427   88,167 
Net interest income  56,425   52,012   216,893   202,535 
Provision for credit losses  27,690   20,572   89,822   76,502 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  28,735   31,440   127,071   126,033 
Other income            
Gain on equity investments, net  8,767   3,782   24,552   6,917 
Gain (loss) on taxi medallion assets, net  1,275   (386)  4,632   884 
Strategic partnership fees  1,159   575   3,621   1,781 
Gain on sale of recreation loans        1,304    
Other income  2,936   271   3,884   1,748 
Total other income, net  14,137   4,242   37,993   11,330 
Other expenses            
Salaries and employee benefits  11,378   9,997   41,664   38,344 
Loan servicing fees  2,932   2,820   11,500   10,771 
Collection costs  1,735   1,581   6,681   6,380 
Regulatory fees  1,025   969   3,634   3,795 
Professional fee costs, net  994   (4,806)  5,005   (1,372)
Rent expense  753   663   2,789   2,682 
Amortization of intangible assets  361   361   1,445   1,445 
Penalties     3,000      3,000 
Other expenses  2,996   2,628   12,461   9,382 
Total other expenses  22,174   17,213   85,179   74,427 
Income before income taxes  20,698   18,469   79,885   62,936 
Income tax provision  6,164   6,815   24,544   21,011 
Net income after taxes  14,534   11,654   55,341   41,925 
Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest  2,335   1,512   8,782   6,047 
Less: redemption of non-controlling interest        3,515    
Net income attributable to Medallion Financial Corp.
stockholders		 $12,199  $10,142  $43,044  $35,878 
Basic net income per share $0.53  $0.45  $1.89  $1.59 
Diluted net income per share $0.50  $0.43  $1.78  $1.52 
Weighted average common shares outstanding            
Basic  22,884,320   22,455,498   22,774,561   22,546,051 
Diluted  24,594,425   23,757,406   24,247,788   23,605,493 
                 

