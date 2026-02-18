Macerich Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) has released its Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information by posting it to the Investor Relations section of its website at investing.macerich.com.

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to discuss quarterly results. Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the dial-in registration link below to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the webcast registration link below or in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investing.macerich.com.

About Macerich

Macerich (NYSE: MAC) is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 39 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 38 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.



Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

