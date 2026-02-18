Shenandoah Telecommunications to Participate in March 2026 Investor Conferences

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced that Ed McKay, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer will be participating in the following investor conferences in March 2026:

The 2026 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference being held at the Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA. Jim Volk will present on March 3, 2026 at 4:05PM PT. Investors may access a live webcast of the presentation at this link or at our investor.shentel.com website. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

The Deutsche Bank’s 34th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference being held at The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL. Jim Volk is hosting investor meetings March 9 & 10, 2026.

TD Cowen’s 5th Annual Fiber-to-the-Home Symposium is taking place virtually on March 19, 2026. Ed McKay will be presenting on a panel.

The New Street 2026 Global Connectivity Leaders Conference, being held at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) offices in Hudson Yards, New York, NY. Ed McKay is hosting investor meetings on March 26, 2026.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Lucas Binder

Vice President of Corporate Finance

(540) 984-4800

lucas.binder@emp.shentel.com