Occidental Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results. The earnings release and accompanying financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10204906/1007d096e22. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website within several hours after the call is completed.

