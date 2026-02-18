DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of WIRX Pharmacy Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at WIRX Pharmacy (“WIRX”). WIRX learned of a data breach on or about December 7, 2025.

About WIRX Pharmacy

WIRX Pharmacy is an independent home-delivery pharmacy serving injured workers.

What happened?

Around December 7, 2025, WIRX detected suspicious activity on its computer network. They promptly investigated and found that between December 6 and December 7, 2025, an unauthorized third party may have accessed or obtained certain personal data stored in WIRX’s systems. This data could include names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, financial account or claims details, and medical information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding WIRX, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the WIRX data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California.

