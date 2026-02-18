Main Street Financial Services, Corp. Announces Opening of Full-Service Branch in Canfield, Ohio

WOOSTER, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Street Financial Services, Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV), the holding company for Main Street Bank, is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of a full-service banking branch in Canfield, Ohio. The new branch is located at 3667 Starr Centre, Canfield, Ohio 44406. This branch will support the Bank’s existing loan production office in Canfield and provide a full-service banking experience for the community.

This new office reflects the Bank’s continued commitment to serving communities throughout the region. The Canfield branch will offer a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services, along with convenient online and mobile solutions designated to meet customer needs.

As stated by Mark Witmer, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer for Main Street Bank: “At Main Street Bank, relationships come first. Opening a branch in Canfield allows us to work closely with our customers, understand their goals, and deliver banking solutions tailored to their needs.”

Local lending professionals Brandon Pluchinsky, Vice President Commercial Banker, and Jaret Johnson, Mortgage Loan Originator, will assist both personal and business banking customers with their deposit and lending needs, providing local knowledge and personalized guidance.

Main Street Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Main Street Financial Services, Corp., operating twenty-one full-service banking locations throughout north central Ohio and West Virginia.

Contact:

Mark Witmer

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

(330) 264-5767