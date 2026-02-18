Trevecca Launches Flexible 10-Month MBA, the Fastest in Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevecca Nazarene University has launched a reimagined Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a 10-month accelerated option that’s one of the fastest in the U.S.

While many MBA programs require two years of study and even accelerated versions rarely dip below 12 months, Trevecca’s redesigned MBA offers working professionals a faster path through 30 credit hours of focused coursework grounded in AI technology, business strategy and leadership.

In addition to the accelerated 10-month option, the MBA offers a traditional pathway that can be completed in about 18 months. Students take one course at a time, either online or on campus. Both pathways can be tailored to specific career goals through one of eight specialty tracks:



Data analytics

Entrepreneurship and innovation

Healthcare administration

Human resources

Interdisciplinary studies

Management and leadership

Nonprofit leadership and management

Project management



The 10-month accelerated MBA, offered in an online format, is built for high-achieving professionals who are ready to expand their credentials through intensive six-week courses that emphasize real-world application, the effective use of AI tools in business, project-based learning and collaboration with faculty.

Dr. Jim Hiatt, dean of Trevecca’s Skinner School of Business, believes the condensed degree will allow more students to excel in business than ever before.

“Trevecca is meeting the need for a faster and more affordable master’s degree in business without sacrificing critical content,” Hiatt said. “The affordability of an MBA can be an obstacle for many potential students, but it can be overcome through Trevecca’s reasonable price structure. We look forward to helping students excel through this new program.”



The first cohort for the new accelerated and traditional MBAs will begin in May. More information and enrollment details are available at Trevecca.edu/MBA10.