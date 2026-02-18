MASONITE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Masonite International Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Masonite (DOOR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you sold Masonite International Corporation common stock between June 5, 2023 and February 8, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Masonite International Corporation (“Masonite” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DOOR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who sold Masonite International Corporation common stock between June 5, 2023 and February 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 7, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The Masonite class action lawsuit alleges that at the time that Masonite was repurchasing Masonite stock throughout the Class Period, defendants knew that Masonite had received multiple formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning to purchase all outstanding shares of Masonite common stock at prices significantly above the then-current market prices of Masonite common stock, and therefore significantly above the prices at which Masonite was repurchasing Masonite common stock from unsuspecting class members. Thus, Masonite had an obligation to disclose that it had received these formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning or abstain from purchasing Masonite stock from unsuspecting investors, according to the Masonite shareholder class action lawsuit.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Masonite shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



