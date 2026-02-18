Allied Gold Announces Preliminary Q4 2025 Operating Results, 2026 Guidance and MRMR Update; Special Meeting Set for March 31

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC, NYSE: AAUC) (“Allied” or the “Company”) herein provides its preliminary operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, alongside the Company’s 2026 operating guidance and updates to its Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

The Company produced 117,004 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 379,081 ounces for the full-year 2025. Performance was in line with expectations and operating plans, exceeding Q4 guidance and delivering solid momentum heading into 2026. All-in Sustaining Costs (“AISC”)(1) for the quarter improved from the previous period and are estimated at $1,980 per ounce sold, which, together with higher realized gold prices, led to increased margins and cash flows. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s cash balances were approximately $480 million.

Allied successfully replaced mining depletion and added new ounces to its inventory, resulting in a net increase to its Mineral Reserves. The Company remains focused on extending the mine life and increasing mineral inventories at Agbaou, Bonikro, and Kurmuk, and increasing oxide mineral inventory at Sadiola to enhance operational flexibility.

Highlights

Fourth Quarter Gold Production: The Company produced 117,004 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, bringing total production for 2025 to 379,081 ounces, exceeding the Company’s annual production guidance of above 375,000 ounces. Gold production for the fourth quarter was the highest of the year and was driven mainly by higher grades and increased ore output across all operations.

The Company expects to produce between 385,000 and 425,000 ounces of gold in 2026 from its currently producing mines, and between 100,000 and 150,000 ounces of gold from the Kurmuk Project, which is expected to begin production in mid-2026. The range is driven by different ramp-up scenarios. The lower end represents a conservative case that assumes stable grid power is achieved in late Q3 (as opposed to mid-Q2), reflecting exogenous factors outside the Company’s control. The power utility remains committed to providing sufficient, stable power by mid-Q2; accordingly, the Company’s objective is to deliver production closer to the midpoint or higher end of the range. Total production guidance, including contributions from Kurmuk, is expected to be 485,000 to 575,000 ounces of gold. This is consistent with the historical production profile of the Company’s existing operations of 375,000 to 400,000 ounces, with incremental increases driven by access to higher grades and ongoing operational improvements and expansions. Consolidated mine-site level AISC for 2026 is expected to be between $1,750 and $1,900 per ounce of gold sold, based on a gold price assumption of $4,250 per ounce. 2027 Production Outlook: Allied’s operating outlook for 2027 shows a production range between 640,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold, reflecting a full year of production from Kurmuk and stable performance from the rest of the asset portfolio.

Operational Highlights

Fourth Quarter Production: Fourth quarter production represented a 34% increase over the average production achieved during the first three quarters of 2025. The key drivers for this performance were:

Sadiola: Production of 57,191 ounces in the fourth quarter, demonstrating the improved operating performance expected to continue in 2026 and beyond. Production was mainly supported by mining transitional and oxide ore from Sadiola Main Pit Stage 5 and oxides from Sekekoto West, which provided higher grades and throughput.

Bonikro: Production of 33,279 ounces in the fourth quarter was substantially increased from the previous quarter, benefiting from access to higher-grade ore due to the stripping completed earlier in the year. Agbaou: Strong production of 26,534 ounces in the fourth quarter was driven by higher throughput and improved mining performance.



Cost Improvements: As previously guided, AISC for the fourth quarter continued the trend of sequential reductions as a result of increased production, mining sequencing and operational improvements, and is expected to be approximately $1,980 per ounce sold. This represents a reduction of approximately 5% over the AISC realized in the third quarter, despite higher royalties driven by higher average gold prices. The estimated gold price impact on fourth quarter AISC as a result of higher royalties due to average gold prices of approximately $4,140 versus an average of approximately $3,460 in the third quarter amounts to approximately $100 per ounce, implying a substantial gold-price-adjusted reduction in AISC of approximately $200 per ounce on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Likewise, the average AISC expected for the second half of 2025 amounts to approximately $1,975 per ounce, including an impact of approximately $125 per ounce due to higher gold prices in relation to the $3,000 per ounce guidance provided in the second quarter of 2025.



As previously guided, every $100 per ounce increase in the price of gold results in $15 per ounce higher royalty impact on consolidated AISC, which was based on the 2025 guidance assumption of $2,500 per ounce. At average realized prices observed in the fourth quarter, consolidated AISC was impacted by nearly $250 per ounce due to the gold price alone.

Increased AISC Margins: Preliminary AISC margins, based on spot sales, increased from $1,370 per ounce of gold sold in the third quarter to approximately $2,160 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter. Compared with the third and second quarters, fourth quarter margins were approximately 58% and 185% higher, respectively.



Growth Projects: The Sadiola Phase 1 grinding circuit expansion was completed in the fourth quarter, with completion of ancillary systems and ramp-up expected in the first quarter of 2026. Construction activities at the Kurmuk Project progressed well during the fourth quarter, and the project remains on schedule and on budget, with operations expected to commence in mid-2026.



The Sadiola Phase 1 grinding circuit expansion was completed in the fourth quarter, with completion of ancillary systems and ramp-up expected in the first quarter of 2026. Construction activities at the Kurmuk Project progressed well during the fourth quarter, and the project remains on schedule and on budget, with operations expected to commence in mid-2026. Strong Financial Position: Cash balances as of December 31 were approximately $480 million.





Fourth Quarter Gold Production

Q1-Q3

Average (oz) Q4

2025 (oz) Q4 vs Q1-Q3

Average Sadiola 45,563 57,191 25.5 % Bonikro 22,466 33,279 48.1 % Agbaou 19,330 26,534 37.3 % Total Gold Production 87,359 117,004 33.9 %





2024 (oz) 2025 (oz) Year-over-year

Change Sadiola 193,462 193,880 0.2 % Bonikro 86,755 100,678 16.0 % Agbaou 77,874 84,523 8.5 % Total Gold Production 358,091 379,081 5.9 %



Asset Highlights

During the fourth quarter, Allied continued to advance its growth strategy, laying the groundwork for transformational production growth and enhanced cash flows. Progress included operational and administrative improvements, execution of the Company's financial strategy, advancement of construction activities at the Kurmuk Project, and completion of the Sadiola Phase 1 expansion.

Sadiola (80% interest), Mali

Production in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by mining higher-grade transitional and oxide ore from Sadiola main pit (Stage 5) and Sekekoto West, supported by the continued mobilization of new equipment by the mining contractor and strong performance at the processing plant.

The Company continues to advance the development and preparation of new projects with near-surface, medium- to high-grade oxide zones, including FE4, FE2.5, and Sadiola Main Stage 6, which are expected to contribute to gold production in the short and medium term. Furthermore, FE2 North and Tambali North extension projects were advanced through ongoing exploration efforts focused on additional near-surface oxide discoveries. These targets form part of the Company’s 2026 exploration pipeline and are expected to enhance operational flexibility.

The Phase 1 mill is expected to ramp up in the first quarter of 2026, alongside the completion of ancillary systems and power-supply upgrades. Further optimizations to the processing circuit, including instrumentation and automation upgrades, are planned for execution this year. Together, these initiatives are expected to improve operating conditions, enhance overall processing performance, and reduce reagent consumption incrementally.

As previously discussed, the Company is advancing studies to define the best strategy for the next phase of the mine's expansion. The initial conclusion of these studies was that adding a pre-leach thickener to the circuit allows the plant to process over 90% of the fresh ore in the feed, increasing operational flexibility and potentially increasing production. Given that a pre-leach thickener is required regardless of the selected expansion scenario, the Company decided to begin engineering and design in late 2025 to prepare for construction in 2026.

Allied has concluded that the best execution strategy for Phase 2 expansion at Sadiola is to progressively optimize, develop, and expand the current processing plant and ancillary infrastructure, rather than build a new processing plant. This organic growth strategy allows for more efficient deployment of capital and management of execution risks, and it enables the same ultimate throughput of over 9 MT per year of ore processed defined in the previous feasibility study, but with interim and organic steps at 7 MT and 8 MT per year. This strategy also allows the recovery improvement project and the energy program to be implemented progressively as throughput capacity expands, for further capital efficiency and returns, although with the pending corporate transaction, Zijin Gold International Company Limited (“Zijin Gold”) will have the option to pursue alternative development plans, including the construction of a larger plant. For 2026, the Company will advance the engineering and early works required for the 7MT per year step, together with the studies to increase recoveries, new tailings storage facility construction, solar farm earthworks and mobilization.

The total capital expenditures for the 7MT per year step of the processing plant are estimated at approximately $200 million, including engineering and construction of a permanent two-stage crushing plant and a grinding mill in the second line of the Sadiola plant, which are planned to be developed between late 2026 and late 2028. The subsequent 8MT and 9MT per year steps consist of adding a permanent tertiary crushing circuit and wet plant upgrades, respectively, and could be executed sequentially or concurrently, along with related expansions to power generation and ancillary facilities.

Côte d’Ivoire Complex

Production from the CDI Complex totalled 59,813 ounces of gold during the fourth quarter, compared to an average of 41,796 ounces produced during the preceding three quarters. This continued quarter-over-quarter production improvement throughout the year. The advanced stripping and mine development performed earlier in the year provided access to higher-grade ore for the fourth quarter, which is expected to continue into 2026. Additionally, operational improvements are being implemented at both sites to further increase production and reduce costs.

Bonikro : Production of 33,279 ounces, a 48% increase over the average of the first three quarters.

: Production of 33,279 ounces, a 48% increase over the average of the first three quarters. Agbaou: Production of 26,534 ounces, representing a 37% increase compared to the average of the previous three quarters.





Bonikro (89.89% interest), Côte d’Ivoire

For the fourth quarter, ore feed and grades were in line with the plan, with slightly higher recoveries. For 2026, mine sequencing is expected to remain in higher-grade zones, as previously indicated, benefiting from mine development completed in 2025. Processing circuit optimization continues, with a focus on enhancing gravity recovery, circuit efficiency, and slurry control. Power reliability also improved, contributing to greater plant stability. Compared to 2025, waste stripping at Bonikro will be lower, providing increased flexibility for ore mining. This lower strip ratio is expected to be maintained through 2026 and 2027.

Agbaou (85% interest), Côte d’Ivoire

Production in the last quarter focused on higher-grade fresh ore from the West pits and medium-grade oxide ore from the South and North pits. Ore mined was in line with plan, consistent with the previously outlined strategy to advance waste stripping in earlier quarters. This enabled access to higher ore tonnage and increased throughput at the process plant in the fourth quarter and into 2026. Continued stripping of the West pits is expected to provide access to ore to support the 2026 production, including securing access to higher-grade ore in the first quarter of 2026, ahead of the start of the rainy season.

Kurmuk

At Kurmuk, the Company continues to track well against plan, both in terms of physical completion and spend, while achieving key milestones and progress during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project is progressing well, with procurement and logistics of critical items substantially completed. The key focus during the quarter has been on logistics for transporting equipment and materials to the site and ramping up steel and mechanical erection at the crushing circuit and the processing plant. Mining activities at Ashashire and Dish Mountain are progressing according to plan, with the objective of building at least three months’ worth of ore stockpiles to support the start of operations in mid-2026. Kurmuk will continue mechanical activities throughout the first quarter, progress the remaining earthworks at the tailings storage facility and haulage road, and advance piping and electrical installation, other infrastructure, and ancillary facilities. The Ethiopian Electrical Power Company is advancing the power line construction, which is expected to be completed before commissioning. Pre-commissioning activities are planned to begin at the start of the second quarter, with the first gold expected in mid-2026.

Along with the advancement of engineering for the project and as previously disclosed, the Company completed a review of the capacity of the processing plant in consideration of the ore inventory and the exploration progress at Dish Mountain, Ashashire and Tsenge. Allied made a strategic decision to maximize the operational flexibility for Kurmuk since the start of operations, and is now targeting an average processing capacity of up to 6.4 MT per year. This increased flexibility is being incorporated into the project execution, with subsequent modifications to the leaching circuit expected to be deployed in the future years to increase fresh ore recoveries. The enhancements and optimizations are expected to make Kurmuk a stronger, de-risked operation upon commencement of production, providing upside and operational flexibility, aligning with the Company’s long-term strategy of maximizing value at each of its assets.

2026 Guidance

In 2026, Allied anticipates producing 485,000 to 575,000 ounces of gold, representing a meaningful increase in production year-over-year, mostly due to the contribution from Kurmuk in the second half of the year. Achieving the mid to high end of this guided range primarily hinges on capturing opportunities to feed additional oxide ore at Sadiola, and at Kurmuk, having access to full power from the grid by mid-Q2 in order to ramp up and stabilize plant operations efficiently and feed ore from the high-grade stockpiles.

(000s oz) 2025

Actual 2026 Guidance Sadiola 193,880 200,000 – 230,000 Bonikro 100,678 105,000 – 110,000 Agbaou 84,523 80,000 – 85,000 Kurmuk - 100,000 – 150,000 Total Gold Production 379,081 485,000 – 575,000



Allied's key focus for 2026 is to continue implementing its optimization plans to capture incremental production gains and reduce operating costs across its portfolio, thereby increasing margins and cash flows. Alongside this, the Company's key strategic priority is the completion of the construction activities and the operations startup at Kurmuk in mid-2026, while also continuing its exploration efforts to extend mine life and increase operational flexibility at all its sites.

Certain optimizations, stripping and mine sequencing improved performance throughout 2025, resulting in higher production in the fourth quarter as previously noted. In turn, production in 2026 from the existing operations is expected to be relatively stable throughout the year, with all of Kurmuk’s production occurring in the second half.

Sadiola’s production considers the treatment of oxide and fresh ore through the recently upgraded grinding circuit, and achieving the high end of the production range hinges on confirming and developing potential high-grade oxide targets to supplement the mill feed. As noted before, Kurmuk is expected to start production by mid-2026, contributing between 100,000 and 150,000 ounces of gold in the second half of the year. The range is driven by different ramp-up scenarios. The lower end represents a conservative case that assumes stable grid power is achieved in late Q3 (as opposed to mid-Q2), reflecting exogenous factors outside the Company’s control. The power utility remains committed to providing sufficient stable power by mid-Q2; accordingly, the Company’s objective is to deliver production closer to the midpoint or higher end of the range.

Allied’s operating outlook for 2027 shows a production range between 640,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold, reflecting a full year of production from Kurmuk and stable performance from the rest of the asset portfolio.

Regarding costs, the projected mine-site level AISC for 2026 is expected to be $1,750-$1,900 per ounce, reflecting a gold price assumption of $4,250 per ounce and its corresponding impact on royalties, improvements at current operations and the expected contribution of lower-cost production from Kurmuk.

(US$/oz sold) 2026 Cash

Costs(1) 2026 Mine-Site

AISC(1) Sadiola 2,090–2,190 2,190–2,300 Bonikro 1,440–1,510 1,750–1,840 Agbaou 1,750–1,840 2,200–2,320 Kurmuk 750–950 900–1,100 Total 1,550–1,680 1,750–1,900



Every $100 per ounce increase in the price of gold is expected to result in $15 per ounce higher AISC on a consolidated basis, primarily due to certain royalties based on gold price. Given the Ad-Valorem tax at Sadiola, this gold price impact is proportionally higher. Guidance AISC is defined at a gold price of $4,250 per ounce and considering that in 2025, the average realized gold price was $3,355 per ounce, the gold price related impact on AISC in the 2026 guidance is estimated at approximately $135 per ounce on a consolidated basis, and at approximately $160 per ounce for Sadiola.

The following table presents expansionary capital, sustaining capital, and exploration spend expectations by mine and company-level for 2026:

(US$ millions) Expansionary

Capital(3) Sustaining

Capital(3) Total

Exploration Sadiola 105 5 6 Bonikro 38 13 5 Agbaou - 38 4 Kurmuk 240 35 5 Total 383 91 20



Sadiola capital expenditures include the pre-leach thickener implementation, instrumentation and automation upgrades, engineering and start of construction for the 7MT per year step of Phase 2, as discussed above, and the advancement of the solar farm and construction of the new tailings facility. Agbaou will incur an anticipated $38 million in capital expenditures for production stripping, aimed at exposing ore for 2026 and future years. At Bonikro, expansionary expenditures include plant throughput expansions and optimizations aimed at increasing future production, along with tailings storage facility expansion and advancement of the Oumé project. Expansionary capital expenditures for Kurmuk are tied to the completion of the project scope, with additional funding for post-project initiatives, including expansion of warehousing capacity in the country, satellite deposits development, community projects, and process plant optimization for future years, while sustaining costs relate to open-pit waste stripping. Approximately 70% of the Company’s expected exploration spend is capital in nature.

Overall, these developments across Allied's portfolio, from enhanced production and cost efficiencies at its operating assets, to the exploration success and the advancement of Kurmuk towards production, collectively support the significant turnaround and transformational growth achieved since the Company went public in late 2023.

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Update

Allied’s near-term guidance and longer-term outlook are underpinned by its Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, which support the reliability and sustainability of the Company’s production platform while providing flexibility to enhance near-term production and cash flows from high-yield, near-mine opportunities. During the year, Allied completed a comprehensive review of all its resource models and mining design parameters, incorporating new exploration and production information, standardized geological modelling processes and mining design assumptions, particularly with respect to mining selectivity and dilution. These adjustments were intended to strengthen ore control practices and improve short-term operational predictability. Allied remains confident that ongoing exploration efforts will continue to grow mineral inventories, with the objective of delivering additional growth during 2026.

As of December 31, 2025, Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves totalled 11.2 million ounces of gold, contained within 247.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.41 g/t. This represents a slight year-over-year increase, reflecting the addition of new Mineral Reserves, offset by depletion from 2025 production and updates to economic and design assumptions. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources totalled 15.3 million ounces of gold, contained within 336.7 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.41 g/t, compared to 15.7 million ounces reported at the end of 2024. The modest decrease is primarily attributable to the recategorization of some Indicated Mineral Resources to Inferred Mineral Resources, which increased to 2.1 million ounces (from 1.4 million ounces in 2024) contained within 54.2 million tonnes at a grade of 1.20 g/t at year-end 2025, reflecting the Company’s progress on increasing its mineral inventories.

At Sadiola, newly discovered oxide mineralization at Sekekoto West – North Extension and FE2.5 has been incorporated into the 2026 mine plan, with a portion successfully converted to Mineral Reserves. To the southwest of Sadiola Main, the Tambali South zone continues to demonstrate strong potential at depth and along strike to the north. Additional mineralization discovered in 2025 has been included in the current update. An ongoing infill drilling program, together with geotechnical and hydrogeological investigations, is expected to support the conversion of additional Tambali South Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves in 2026.

At Bonikro, additional Mineral Reserves were attributable to the inclusion of Phase 6, which also significantly extends mine life. Furthermore, at Oumé, exploration success and supporting technical studies resulted in the maiden declaration of Mineral Reserves, confirming the long-term growth potential of Allied’s Côte d’Ivoire asset base.

At Agbaou, mining design parameters were refined, supported by additional geotechnical drilling, to improve operational efficiency and reduce dilution. The mining sequence was optimized to better balance waste-stripping pushback intensity. Furthermore, additional deep drilling, initially focused below west pit 7, confirmed the geometry, width, and grade continuity of the mineralized structures currently being mined, significantly de-risking the mine plan over the budget period and supporting a goal of further increasing Mineral Reserves.

At Kurmuk, work to refine the geological framework of the mineralization ahead of the start of operations is complete. This included developing a detailed litho-structural surface map of Dish Mountain, leveraging numerous rock exposures made available during pioneering and mining activities. Furthermore, the updated Mineral Resource models for Dish Mountain and Ashashire were generated to incorporate exploration and infill drilling completed since 2023. While Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, and the life-of-mine plan remain broadly consistent with the previous plan, the current update provides a robust model for production and enables optimization of the Dish Mountain mining sequence to balance waste stripping and integrate the high-grade mineralization from Ashashire into the production profile, effectively de-risking production and offering optimization opportunities for the future.

Transaction with Zijin Gold

On January 26, 2026, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”), pursuant to which Zijin Gold, a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Allied Gold (the “Transaction”) at a price of C$44 per share (the “Offer Price”) in cash. The equity value pursuant to the Transaction is approximately C$5.5 billion based on Allied Gold’s common shares outstanding, realizing a significant, certain and immediate value for Allied Gold shareholders. The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 27% over Allied Gold’s 30-day volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”) on the TSX as of the market closing on January 23, 2026.

Benefits to Allied Gold Shareholders

All-cash consideration provides significant, certain, and immediate value to Allied Gold shareholders

Immediate and significant premium of approximately 27% over Allied Gold’s 30-day VWAP on the TSX as of January 23, 2026

No financing conditions, with cash consideration to be funded from Zijin Gold’s existing cash balances and available liquidity

Highly credible and well-capitalized counterparty with a track record of successful overseas mining acquisitions





Board of Directors Recommendation

After careful consideration of Allied’s Board Special Committee’s recommendation, the Company’s Board unanimously approved the Transaction and it recommends that shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2026, vote in favour of the Transaction at the special meeting of the shareholders scheduled for March 31, 2026 at 11:00 ET. Additional details regarding the Transaction are contained in the Arrangement Agreement which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and will be included in the management information circular to be filed in due course.

The Transaction is expected to close by late April 2026, subject to shareholder approval and customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals. Applications under the Investment Canada Act and the Competition Act have been filed.

Upcoming Events

The Company will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 operational and financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.



Mineral Reserves at December 31, 2025

Mineral Property

Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total Mineral Reserves Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t) Content

(koz) Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t) Content

(koz) Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t) Content

(koz) Sadiola Mine 37,164 1.17 1,400 104,664 1.61 5,411 141,827 1.49 6,811 Korali Sud Mine 1,658 0.68 36 1,275 1.56 64 2,933 1.06 100 Kurmuk Project 7,893 1.28 324 56,057 1.32 2,382 63,950 1.32 2,706 Bonikro Mine* 6,601 0.87 185 26,217 1.32 1,111 32,819 1.23 1,296 Agbaou Mine 1,798 1.07 62 3,810 1.53 188 5,608 1.39 250 Total Mineral Reserves 55,114 1.13 2,007 192,023 1.48 9,156 247,137 1.41 11,164

* includes Oumé Deposit

Notes:

Mineral Reserves are stated effective as of December 31, 2025 and estimated in accordance with CIM Standards

Shown on a 100% basis

Reflects that portion of the Mineral Resource which can be economically extracted by open pit methods

Considers the modifying factors and other parameters, including but not limited to the mining, metallurgical, social, environmental, statutory and financial aspects of the project





Sadiola and Korali Sud Mines:

A base gold price of $2,000/oz was used for the pit optimization, with the selected pit shells using values of $2,000/oz (revenue factor 1.0 for all oxides, north and satellite pits) and $1,700/oz (revenue factor 0.85) for the Sadiola Main fresh rock zone.

The cut-off grades used for Mineral Reserves reporting were informed by a $2,000/oz gold price and vary from 0.26 g/t to 0.69 g/t for different ore types due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage.





Kurmuk Project:

A base gold price of $1,700/oz was used for the pit optimization, with the selected pit shells using values of $1,530/oz (revenue factor 0.90) for Dish Mountain and $1,300/oz (revenue factor 0.76) for Ashashire.

The cut-off grades used for Mineral Reserves reporting were informed by a $1,700/oz gold price and vary from 0.36 g/t to 0.49 g/t for different ore types due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage.





Bonikro Mine:

A base gold price of $2,000/oz was used for the pit optimization (revenue factor 1.00).

The cut-off grades vary from 0.46 to 0.69 g/t Au for different ore types due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage.





Agbaou Mine:

A base gold price of $2,000/oz was used for the pit optimization (revenue factor 1.00).

The cut-off grades vary from 0.43 to 0.55 g/t Au for different ore types due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage.





Oumé Deposit:

A base gold price of $2,300/oz was used for the pit optimization (revenue factor 1.00).

Cut-off grades vary from 0.54 to 0.71 g/t Au for different ore types due to differences in recoveries, costs for ore processing and ore haulage.





Mineral Resources at December 31, 2025

Mineral Property

Measured Mineral Resources Indicated Mineral Resources Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t) Content

(koz) Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t) Content

(koz) Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t) Content

(koz) Sadiola Mine 49,326 1.06 1,686 158,434 1.55 7,872 207,760 1.43 9,557 Korali Sud Mine 2,117 0.68 46 5,863 1.11 209 7,980 1.00 256 Kurmuk Project 7,748 1.45 361 64,969 1.44 3,002 72,717 1.44 3,363 Bonikro Mine* 8,339 1.14 306 32,316 1.38 1,436 40,654 1.33 1,742 Agbaou Mine 3,064 1.25 123 4,537 1.73 252 7,601 1.53 374 Total Mineral Resources 70,595 1.11 2,522 266,118 1.49 12,771 336,713 1.41 15,292

* includes Oumé Deposit

Inferred Mineral Resources at December 31, 2025

Mineral Property

Inferred Mineral Resources Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t) Content

(koz) Sadiola Mine 45,547 1.13 1,656 Korali Sud Mine 1,209 1.66 65 Kurmuk Project 4,988 1.35 217 Bonikro Mine* 1,659 1.65 88 Agbaou Mine 781 2.62 66 Total Mineral Resources 54,183 1.20 2,091

* includes Oumé Deposit

Notes:

Mineral Resources are estimated in accordance with CIM Standards.

Shown on a 100% basis

Are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

Resources, except for Oumé, are reported at a variable cutoff grade by material type, considering variable costs and recoveries considering a $2,300 gold price, constrained within a $2,300/oz pit shell and depleted to 31 December 2025. Cut-off grades range from 0.38 to 0.60 g/t Au at Bonikro, 0.37 to 0.48 g/t Au at Agbaou, 0.23 to 0.58 g/t Au at Sadiola, 0.30 to 0.66 g/t at Korali Sud, and 0.37 to 0.49 g/t at Kurmuk. Oumé is reported considering a $2,400 gold price and $2,400 pit shell, with cut-off grades ranging from 0.54 to 0.69 g/t Au

Rounding of numbers may lead to discrepancies when summing columns





