Alamos Gold Increases Dividend by 60% to an Annual Rate of $0.16 Per Share

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a 60% increase to its quarterly dividend to US$0.04 per common share.

The increase is supported by the Company’s strong outlook and growing free cash flow, including generating record free cash flow of $352 million in 2025. The Company expects increasing free cash flow while continuing to invest in its high-return growth projects, which provide one of the strongest growth profiles in the sector. Through the completion of the Phase 3+ Expansion in 2026, larger Island Gold District Expansion in 2028, and the Lynn Lake project in 2029, the Company expects to nearly double annual production to approximately one million ounces at lower costs by 2030. This strong production and free cash flow growth is expected to support further returns to shareholders.

The Company has paid dividends for 16 consecutive years during which time $463 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2026. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company has a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) in place. This gives shareholders the option of increasing their investment in Alamos, at a discount to the prevailing market price and without incurring any transaction costs, by electing to receive common shares in place of cash dividends. For shareholders that elect to participate in the DRIP, common shares will be issued from treasury at a 1% discount to the prevailing market price.

Enrollment in the DRIP is optional. Further information on the plan, including the forms needed to enroll are available on the Company’s website at www.alamosgold.com/investors/Dividend-Reinvestment-Plan. In order to be eligible to participate in the March 26, 2026 dividend, enrollment must be completed by 4:00 pm ET on the fifth business day prior to the March 12, 2026 dividend record date.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

