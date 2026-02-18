Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Appointment of Malcolm Cockwell as Interim President & CEO

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian” or the “Company”) (TSX:ADN) today announced Malcolm Cockwell has been appointed Interim President & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Cockwell succeeds Adam Sheparski, who has stepped down as President & Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Sheparski for his contributions to Acadian,” said Mr. Cockwell. “Looking ahead, Acadian will continue focusing on operational excellence within our existing timberland assets in New Brunswick and Maine.”

Mr. Cockwell is a Registered Professional Forester, who has served as Chair of the Company since August 2019. He is the principal of Macer Forest Holdings Inc., the largest shareholder of Acadian, and holds a PhD in forestry from the University of Toronto.

Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 775,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s primary business is forest management and the production of timber products, including softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 85 regional customers. Acadian also focusses on generating income through other opportunities including real estate and environmental solutions.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.

Acadian’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

