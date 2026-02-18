Precise Bio to Participate in the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precise Bio, Inc. (“Precise Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company pioneering bio-printed tissues and organs with an initial focus on ophthalmology, today announced that Aryeh Batt, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, which is taking place virtually from February 25-26, 2026. The executive team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Format: Company Presentation, Live Webcast

Date/Time: Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:00 am ET

About Precise Bio

Precise Bio is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company pioneering tissue engineering using its proprietary 3D-bio-fabrication platform, which integrates cell biology and biomaterials to produce clinical-grade human tissues under GMP conditions. Its lead program, PB-001, is the world’s first bio-printed corneal implant to enter human clinical trials, with additional ophthalmology and advanced tissue programs in development. For more information, visit www.precise-bio.com.

Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

leigh@newstreetir.com