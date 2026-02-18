Shop LC’s Valentine’s Love Box Sells Out on NBC’s TODAY Show in Under One Hour, 5,000 Units Claimed Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shop LC’s exclusive Valentine’s Day Love Box, featured on NBC’s TODAY Show “Stuff We Love” segment, sold out within the hour, with all 5,000 units claimed by viewers nationwide.

The curated Valentine’s Love Box, available through TODAY’s official marketplace, included Shop LC’s Luxuriant Lab-Grown Diamond earrings. Demand surged immediately following the live broadcast, with inventory fully depleted before the segment concluded.

Watch the segment here:

https://www.today.com/video/see-the-items-inside-shop-today-s-stuff-we-love-box-257580613715

Shop via TODAY Marketplace:

https://marketplace.today.com/boxes

While the Valentine’s Love Box is now sold out, the featured Luxuriant lab-grown diamond earrings remain available for purchase. Viewers can use promo code TODAY30 to receive $30 off orders of $75 or more at:

https://www.shoplc.com/luxuriant-lab-grown-diamond-vs-0.30-ctw-earrings-in-18k-vermeil-yellow-gold-over-sterling-silver/p/8032878.html

“These results speak to the power of thoughtful gifting,” said Francesca Kennedy, Head of PR & CSR at Shop LC. “We are honored to partner with TODAY and deeply grateful to the thousands of viewers who chose to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a gift that carries both beauty and meaning. Every purchase not only celebrated love, it helped provide a meal to a child in need.”

Through Shop LC’s Your Purchase Feeds program, every item sold funds a meal for a child facing food insecurity in partnership with leading nonprofit organizations in the United States and India. Since launching the initiative, Shop LC has helped provide more than 55 million meals, with a long-term goal of delivering one million meals per day by 2040. The program reflects the company’s belief that commerce can be a force for good, transforming everyday purchases into measurable global impact.

The TODAY Show sellout reinforces Shop LC’s growing national visibility and accelerating consumer demand for purpose-driven luxury. By combining accessible fine jewelry, national media authority, and measurable social impact, Shop LC continues to redefine what modern retail can look like.

About Shop LC

Shop LC is a vertically integrated jewelry and lifestyle retailer reaching more than 100 million U.S. households through its 24/7 television network, e-commerce platform, and digital channels. Known for delivering high-quality jewelry at compelling value, Shop LC integrates impact into every purchase through its Your Purchase Feeds initiative.

