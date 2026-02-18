BRBR INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf of BellRing Brands, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRBR) investors of the March 23, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired BellRing securities between November 19, 2025 through August 4, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

Courts do not consider applications filed after the lead plaintiff deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that BellRing represented that sales growth reflected increased end-consumer demand, attributing results to “organic growth,” “distribution gains,” “incremental promotional activity,” and “[s]trong macro tailwinds around protein” among other factors. At the same time, the Company downplayed the impact of competition on demand, insisting BellRing was not experiencing any significant changes in competition, and that in the ready-to-drink category particularly, BellRing possessed a “competitive moat,” given that “the ready-to-drink category is just highly complex” and the products are “hard to formulate.” As alleged, in truth, BellRing’s reported sales during the Class Period were driven by its key customers stockpiling inventory and did not reflect increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum. Following the destocking, BellRing admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand.

On May 6, 2025, the Company disclosed that “several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand, which is expected to be a mid-single-digit headwind to our third quarter growth,” and that “[w]e now expect Q3 sales growth of low single digits.” On this news, the price of BellRing shares declined by $14.88 per share, or approximately 19%, from $78.43 per share on May 5, 2025, to close at $63.55 per share on May 6, 2025.

Then, on August 4, 2025, the Company reported its fiscal 3Q 2025 financial results, disclosing a disappointing new 2025 sales outlook, stating “BellRing management has narrowed its fiscal year 2025 outlook for net sales to [a] range between $2.28-$2.32 billion,” due to “several other competitors” gaining space to sell their products with a large retailer and that “it is not surprising to see new protein RTDs enter[ed]” the convenient nutrition market. On this news, the price of BellRing shares fell by $17.46 per share, or approximately 33%, from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

