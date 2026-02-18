Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital ($ATON), Goes Live on X to Reveal the Strategy Behind Recent AI Infrastructure Play

San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brittany Kaiser, whistleblower, data rights pioneer, and the CEO of AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ: ATON), joins Mario Nawfal X Space for a live conversation on confidential AI access and why everyone needs to own their digital identity.





For the first time, she will reveal the strategy behind AlphaTON's GPU acquisition playbook, the infrastructure powering Cocoon AI (Telegram’s AI), and why this Nasdaq listed company is building the future of Privacy-Preserving AI, Confidential Compute, and the rise of Telegram as the world's next great technology super app.

WHEN: Thursday, February 19 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET (45 min – 1 hour)

WHERE: Live on X Mario Nawfal's Show https://x.com/MarioNawfal

TICKER: $ATON — listed on Nasdaq

Once the live stream starts on X, we will share the link on our own X account: https://x.com/AlphaTONCapital

KEY POINTS

Cocoon AI on Telegram : The world's first large-scale, privacy-first AI network embedded in a 1-billion-user superapp, and why it's already growing at 340% month-over-month.

: The world's first large-scale, privacy-first AI network embedded in a 1-billion-user superapp, and why it's already growing at 340% month-over-month. #OwnYourNode : The movement democratizing AI infrastructure ownership, letting everyday people own a piece of the decentralized AI revolution.

: The movement democratizing AI infrastructure ownership, letting everyday people own a piece of the decentralized AI revolution. Data Sovereignty : As OpenAI explores claiming IP on customer-generated breakthroughs, what does this mean for individuals, enterprises, and governments?

: As OpenAI explores claiming IP on customer-generated breakthroughs, what does this mean for individuals, enterprises, and governments? The Superapp Economy: How AlphaTON is building the compute backbone of the Telegram economy.

WHY YOU SHOULD TUNE IN

"The deployment of our first H200s and B200s alongside the #OwnYourNode program represents the beginning of a fundamental shift in how AI infrastructure is owned and operated. Now anyone can own a piece of the decentralized AI revolution powering Telegram's ecosystem." — Brittany Kaiser, CEO, AlphaTON Capital

Telegram is a global top-5 app with 1 billion users. AlphaTON Capital is the only publicly traded vehicle ($ATON, Nasdaq) providing direct exposure to the Telegram ecosystem through Privacy-Preserving and Confidential AI Compute infrastructure.



About AlphaTON Capital Corp.



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super-app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users. The Company is delivering a comprehensive hyperscaler strategy on the Telegram ecosystem through a combination of software products, middleware data and AI training assets, and AI infrastructure hardware clusters deploying Confidential AI for the Telegram ecosystem.

Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the Telegram ecosystem and its one billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.



Website: https://alphatoncapital.com

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/alphatoncapital_official

