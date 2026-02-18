Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton Marks 4,000 Google Reviews, Maintaining Impressive 4.8‑Star Rating

Edmonton, AB, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton, a trusted local plumber, has reached 4,000 Google reviews while maintaining a 4.8-star rating. The milestone reflects steady regional demand for professional plumbing services across Edmonton, Alberta, particularly during the colder months, when water‑heater repairs, frozen‑pipe interventions, and urgent drain work increase.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton - Geremy Howe

“We’re deeply grateful to our neighbours and to every member of the Mr. Rooter team who made this possible,” said Geremy Howe, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton. “Each review represents a customer who trusted us in a stressful moment and a service professional who showed up ready to help. It’s humbling to be considered the best plumber Edmonton has to offer, and we’ll continue earning that trust by delivering professional, respectful service.”

Under Howe’s leadership, the company has maintained a 4.8‑star average through consistent workmanship, transparent flat‑rate pricing, and a focus on timely responses. As a full‑service plumbing contractor and top‑rated plumber, Edmonton residents rely on Mr. Rooter Plumbing for a broad range of services, including drain cleaning and hydro‑jetting; sewer inspection, diagnosis and trenchless repair; water‑heater repair and tankless installation; emergency plumbing response; leak detection and pipe repair; fixture and garbage‑disposal service; and commercial plumbing and grease‑trap maintenance. These core services are delivered using modern diagnostic equipment and industry best practices.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton serves homeowners and businesses across Edmonton and nearby neighbourhoods, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove, Riverbend, Leduc, Stony Plain and beyond. The company emphasizes same‑day or next‑available appointments for urgent issues, a locally based dispatch team to shorten response times, and plumbing professionals with an average of ten years of industry experience on every job. Everyone on their crew is licensed, bonded and fully insured.

“Our reviews come from consistent, everyday work, which includes showing up on time, explaining options clearly, and treating every customer and their property with respect,” Howe said. “As we look ahead, we will keep investing in technician training, faster dispatch capabilities and stronger local partnerships so we remain the professional plumber Edmonton residents and businesses trust for dependable service and long‑term value.”

The company’s local hiring practices and supplier relationships support jobs in the Edmonton area and strengthen the regional service economy through vendor partnerships, training programs and community initiatives. Those community commitments include trades mentorship and participation in local preparedness programs that help neighbourhoods respond to plumbing emergencies.

Customers can expect continuity of service as the company grows. Standardized procedures, ongoing safety and code training, and clear warranty policies are in place to protect existing accounts and maintain service quality for new customers. The company’s combination of experience, certifications, and up‑to‑date equipment reinforces its credibility as a local Edmonton plumber and as a reliable partner for residential and commercial clients.

For trusted, local plumbing from the professional plumber Edmonton relies on, call Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton at (780) 429‑3600 or visit https://www.mrrooter.ca/edmonton to request local drain cleaning, sewer repair, water‑heater service or emergency plumbing services.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton is a locally owned provider of residential and commercial plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer solutions and water‑heater services across Edmonton and surrounding communities, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, and beyond. With licensed plumbers, modern equipment and a community‑first approach, the company delivers dependable, long‑lasting plumbing solutions. The company follows the Neighbourly Done Right Promise® and offers workmanship guarantees to reduce surprises and protect customers.

Press Inquiries

Geremy Howe

President

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton

Address: 18604 106a Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta T5S 2L9

Phone: (780) 429‑3600

Email: service [at] mrrooterofedmonton.com

Website: https://www.mrrooter.ca/edmonton