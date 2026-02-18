Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village Reaches 300+ Google Reviews, Strengthening Service Across Houston, TX

Houston, TX, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village has reached 300+ Google reviews, reflecting steady local demand for reliable home repair and remodeling across Houston, TX, and neighboring communities during a busy season for maintenance and renovations.

Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village - John Gerlach, Owner

“Reaching over 300 reviews is a tribute to our team’s daily work and to the neighbors who put their trust in us,” said owner John Gerlach. “I’m grateful to our service professionals for their professionalism and to the Houston community for the feedback that helps us improve. We aim to remain the best handyman Houston has to offer by delivering clear estimates, respectful service and workmanship homeowners can depend on.”

The franchise reached the 300‑review milestone while maintaining a 4.8‑star average rating on Google, a mark of consistent customer satisfaction for a professional handyman Houston relies on for both small fixes and larger projects. Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village offers core services, including drywall repair, door installation, bathroom remodels, carpentry, and fence repair, as well as a wide range of commercial and residential repairs for pre‑owned and newer properties alike.

Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village serves homeowners across northwest Houston and surrounding areas, including Greater Heights, Spring Valley, Spring Branch, Jersey Village, Oak Forest, Garden Oaks and beyond. By combining local knowledge with franchise systems, the team provides timely scheduling, same‑day response options when possible, and transparent communication across its service area.

Residents and property managers choose the company for its bonded and insured technicians and for the practical experience they bring to each job. The service professionals are background-checked and bring years of hands‑on experience, applying industry best practices for safety and quality. For customers seeking a recognized local provider, the business is positioned as a top-rated handyman in Houston, TX, who balances professional standards with neighborhood responsiveness.

“Our work is built on trust,” Gerlach added. “As a trusted Houston handyman company, we focus on reliability and clear communication. Looking ahead, we plan to expand our capacity to meet seasonal demand, strengthen partnerships with local vendors and continue investing in training so we can serve more homeowners and businesses across the region.”

Beyond repairs and remodels, the business contributes to the local economy by hiring skilled technicians from the area and partnering with nearby suppliers. Timely maintenance helps protect property values and reduce the likelihood of costlier problems later, while local hiring and vendor relationships support neighborhood economic health.

For trusted, professional Houston handyman services, including drywall repair, bathroom remodels, carpentry, door installation and fence repair, contact Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village at 281‑942‑6733 or visit https://www.mrhandyman.com/nw-houston-jersey-village to schedule an estimate.

Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village - Team

About Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village

Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village is a fully bonded and insured franchise backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®. Their customer‑focused workforce delivers guaranteed workmanship and quality customer service, with clear estimates, reliable scheduling, and follow‑through to ensure every project meets their standards. Existing relationships with homeowners, landlords and local businesses remain a priority as the company expands its footprint across Houston and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Press Inquiries

John Gerlach, Owner

Mr. Handyman of NW Houston and Jersey Village

10500 Northwest Fwy #112, Houston, TX 77092

Phone: 281‑942‑6733

Email: nwhouston [at] mrhandyman.com

Website: https://www.mrhandyman.com/nw-houston-jersey-village