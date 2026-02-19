Purpose Investments Announces Completion and Exchange Ratio for Merger, Special Capital Gain Distribution, and Related Matters

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") is pleased to announce that the previously announced merger (the "Merger") of Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF (the "Terminating Fund", "ETHC.B") into Purpose Ether ETF (the "Continuing Fund", "ETHH.B") was completed after the close of business on February 13, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). The Merger was completed on a tax-deferred basis.

Merger Implementation

"We are pleased to welcome ETHC.B shareholders to ETHH.B. We believe this merger offers meaningful benefits for investors," said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer at Purpose Investments. "Clients now have access to a single, scaled spot Ether ETF that combines direct ether exposure with staking rewards, supported by our proprietary, in-house staking infrastructure."

Pursuant to the Merger, each holder of ETF shares of the Terminating Fund automatically received ETF units of the Continuing Fund based on the stated exchange ratio (the "Exchange Ratio"), as set out in the table below, for each ETF share of the Terminating Fund held on the Effective Date. No fractional units of the Continuing Fund, or cash in lieu thereof, were issued or paid under the Merger.

The total number of ETF units of the Continuing Fund issued to the Terminating Fund is also set out in the table below.

Terminating Fund Class Previous

Ticker Continuing Fund Continuing Fund Class Continuing Fund Ticker Exchange

Ratio Total Number of

Continuing Fund

Units Issued Purpose Ether

Staking Corp. ETF ETF Shares ETHC.B Purpose

Ether ETF Non-Currency

Hedged Units -ETF Units ETHH.B 0.40036618 6,422,340



ETF shares of the Terminating Fund were delisted from Cboe Canada at the close of business on February 12, 2026.

Complete details regarding the Merger were outlined in Purpose's news releases and are available on SEDAR+.

Special Capital Gain Distribution

In connection with the Merger, ETHC.B announced a special notional capital gain distribution as follows:

Fund

Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as

of Feb 13,

2026) Special

Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

(% of Feb 13,

2026 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or

Notional) Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF - ETF Shares ETHC.B Cboe Canada $ 0.0307 $ 3.76 0.82% Notional Distribution



Notional distribution in the table listed above was processed on February 13, 2026, and this distribution is applicable to the 2026 tax year. The ex-distribution date was February 13, 2026. Actual breakdown of taxable amounts of notional distribution for the 2026 tax year, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose focuses on client-centric innovation across managed and quantitative strategies, and is led by entrepreneur Som Seif as a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please email info@purposeinvest.com.

Media Inquiries:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Crypto assets can be extremely volatile and there is no guarantee that the amount invested will be returned to you.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions, or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments and the portfolio manager believe to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments and the portfolio manager cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on them. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and is specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.