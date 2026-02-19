Fortude further strengthens Microsoft cloud capabilities with Azure Infrastructure Solutions Designation

Melbourne, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortude, a global digital solutions provider, has earned the Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions designation, further expanding its Microsoft cloud expertise and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for enterprise-scale cloud transformation.

This achievement builds on Fortude’s existing Microsoft designations, which include the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization, Data & AI and the Digital & App Innovation designation. These designations enable Fortude to support customers across the full Azure lifecycle; from secure cloud infrastructure foundations to unified analytics, AI adoption, and modern application innovation.

The Azure Infrastructure Solutions designation is awarded by Microsoft and recognizes partners who demonstrate proven expertise in designing, deploying, and managing Azure environments aligned to real-world enterprise needs.

“Achieving the Azure Infrastructure Solutions designation is a significant milestone in our Microsoft journey,” said “Gogula Aryalingam – AVP Data & AI at Fortude. “Organizations are looking for partners who can not only deliver data and AI solutions but also build resilient, scalable, and secure cloud foundations that accelerate digital transformation. This designation underscores our capability to architect and operate robust Azure infrastructure that serves as the backbone for long-term innovation.”

Fortude continues to help global enterprises maximize value on Azure by delivering expert cloud guidance, modernization assessments, and proven frameworks that create a clear, achievable path to sustained cloud success.

About Fortude

Fortude is a global enterprise solutions company that delivers digital solutions that matter to customers around the world. The company’s enterprise digital services span intelligent digital solutions across data, automation, AI, and the cloud. Fortude has offices in the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, India, Singapore, and Australia, and partners with several leading global technology, cloud, and automation providers.

For more information, visit fortude.co.

