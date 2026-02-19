Banco de Bogotá S.A. Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for up to U.S.$500,000,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of the Outstanding U.S.$1,082,500,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of 6.250% Subordinated Notes Due 2026 (CUSIP Nos. 059514 AC3 / P09252 AK6)

Bogotá, Colombia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco de Bogotá S.A. (“Banco de Bogotá”) today announced the final results in connection with its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to U.S.$500 million (the “Maximum Principal Amount”) of the outstanding 6.250% Subordinated Notes due 2026 issued by Banco de Bogotá (the “Notes”) upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated January 20, 2026 (the “Offer to Purchase”) for a purchase price for the Notes equal to the applicable Purchase Price (the “Tender Offer”). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The expiration date for the Tender Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 18, 2026 (the “Expiration Time”). Banco de Bogotá has been advised that, after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 2, 2026 (the “Early Tender Date”), but at or prior to the Expiration Time, U.S.$1,900,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, or approximately 0.18% of the outstanding Notes, had been validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Notes that have been validly tendered cannot be withdrawn, except as may be required by applicable law. Holders who validly tendered their Notes after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Time, in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) will be entitled to receive only the Late Tender Offer Consideration of U.S.$956.25 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount, which does not include the Early Tender Payment, plus Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), on the Final Settlement Date, which is expected to be February 20, 2026, or as promptly as practicable thereafter.

Together with the Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date, a total of U.S.$486,919,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, or approximately 44.98% of the outstanding Notes were validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer.

The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Notes:

Notes CUSIP and ISIN

Number(s) Principal Amount

Outstanding Late Tender Offer Consideration Early Tender Payment Total Consideration 6.250% Subordinated Notes due 2026 CUSIP: 059514 AC3 (Rule 144A) / P09252 AK6 (Regulation S)

ISIN: US059514AC35 (Rule 144A) / USP09252AK62 (Regulation S) U.S.$1,082,500,000 U.S.$956.25(1) U.S.$50.00(1)(2) U.S.$1,006.25(1)

(1) Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes, validly tendered and accepted for purchase, plus Accrued Interest (as defined below).

(2) Included in the Total Consideration.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase. Banco de Bogotá’s obligation to purchase Notes in the Tender Offer is subject to and conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase.

To contact the Information and Tender Agent, banks and brokers may call +1 (212) 269-5550, and others may call U.S. toll-free: (800) 859-8511 or email bogota@dfking.com

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the dealer managers at their respective telephone numbers set forth below or, if by any Holder, to such Holder’s broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer.

The dealer managers for the Tender Offer are:

BofA Securities, Inc.

One Bryant Park

New York, New York 10036

United States of America

Attention: Liability Management Group

Toll Free: +1 (888) 292 0070

Collect: +1 (646) 855 8988



Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

388 Greenwich Street, Trading 4th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Attention: Liability Management Group

Toll Free: +1 (800) 558-3745

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106

Email: ny.liabilitymanagement@citi.com

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Tender Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. None of Banco de Bogotá, the dealer managers or the information and tender agent makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.

Investor Relations Contact

Banco de Bogotá S.A.

Investor.relations@bancodebogota.com.co

Phone: +1 57 1 3320032 ext. 43294

Javier Dorich Doig.

E-mail: jdorich@bancodebogota.com.co