Tamron 35-100mm F2.8 Zoom Lens for Sony E-Mount and Nikon Z Camera Mount Just Announced; YouTube First Look Video and Preorder at B&H Photo

Tamron unveils its latest high-end standard zoom lens for portrait photographers—the full-frame 35–100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD, designed for Nikon and Sony mirrorless systems.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share the new Tamron 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens, a lighter, compact alternative to their highly acclaimed 35-150mm f/2-2.8 lens. This fast zoom is compact and designed with portrait photographers in mind, featuring an optimal range of focal lengths for the genre paired with a powerful, wide maximum aperture.

The 35-100mm lens focuses on the most popular focal lengths for portraiture—35mm, 50mm, and 85mm—in one lens. Where this lens sets itself apart from the older 35-150mm lens is its size. At just 4.7” long and 19.9 oz, Tamron 35-100mm /f2.8 lens is a remarkably portable option for the traveling photographer or those just looking to keep their kit lightweight.

Product Highlights

Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Bright Standard Zoom

VXD Linear Motor Focus Mechanism

Tamron Lens Utility Connector Port

Minimum Focus Distance: 8.7 to 25.6"

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

67mm Filter Thread

Moisture-Resistant, Fluorine Coating





Featuring the latest autofocus advancements Tamron has to offer, the lens delivers high-speed, precise focus via the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme Drive) linear motor. Additionally, the 8.7” minimum object distance at the widest focal length makes the lens an obvious choice for indoor events, still life, and tabletop shooters.

In terms of image quality, the lens unsurprisingly delivers exceptional detail and a rich bokeh thanks to its fast f/2.8 aperture. The front optic is also treated with protective features, including a fluorine coating, plus the entire lens has been developed with a moisture-resistant construction.

Lastly, the new 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD continues Tamron’s tradition by featuring the unified 67mm filter size, compatibility with the Tamron Lens Utility, and that comfortable, ergonomic design Tamron lens will be available for both Sony E and Nikon Z mounts.

