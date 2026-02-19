Lochem, 19 February 2026

ForFarmers 2025 results

Record year: 10.6 million tonnes of feed and more than 50% net profit increase

Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO van ForFarmers: “With an increase in volumes to 10.6 million tonnes and an increase in net profit of 52.5%, 2025 has been a record year for ForFarmers. A result of which I am extremely proud, achieved through the exceptional motivation and commitment of our people. All clusters have done well, driven by a customer-centric approach. We are gaining market share, particularly in the Netherlands, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. We also benefited from favourable market conditions with low raw material prices and good selling prices for milk, eggs and meat for a large part of the year. In the past year, we have taken important strategic steps with Van Triest CirQlar and the joint venture with team agrar in Germany. The reorganisation in the United Kingdom has been completed and provides a solid foundation for a healthy future outlook across all species. In Poland, we are taking an important step in value chain integration with the recently announced joint venture with KPS. This significantly strengthens our position in the growing poultry market in Poland. Despite the inherently volatile market conditions and the uncertain geopolitical environment, I am positive about the development of the agricultural sector in Europe. Across all countries in which we operate, I see opportunities for further growth and the strengthening of our position. This is how we continue to work on our mission: For the Future of Farming.”

Highlights 2025

Total volume increased by 18.0% compared to 2024. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the acquisition of Van Triest Veevoeders and the consolidation of the joint venture in Germany, total volume grew by 1.0%.

Compound feed volume increased by 6.9%, with like-for-like growth of 0.7%.

Gross profit was up by 17.9% to €611.2 million, to which all clusters contributed.

Higher volumes and gross profit, combined with strict cost management, resulted in an increase in underlying EBITDA of 44.7% to €145.9 million. Underlying EBIT rose by 57.7% to €93.2 million.

Underlying net profit (attributable to shareholders of ForFarmers) increased by 52.5% to €61.9 million.

Strong net cash flow from operating activities of € 148.3 million (2024: € 70.2 million).

ROACE on underlying EBIT came in at 17.4% per 31 December 2025 (2024: 13.0%).

Integration of Van Triest has largely been completed and the integration of the German joint venture with team agrar is on schedule.

Strengthening the Dutch poultry value chain through investment in a broiler farm and the acquisition of Beukelaar Diervoeders.

Recent announcement of intended joint venture with KPS Food Group, which will significantly strengthen our position in the growing Polish market.

Good progress on CO2 reduction and the share of co-products increased.

Dividend proposal of €0.30 per ordinary share (2024: €0.20).

Read the full press release on our website or download the document via the link below.

Note for the editors/More information:

ForFarmers, Floor van Maaren: floor.vanmaaren@forfarmers.eu of +31 (0)573 28 88 00

