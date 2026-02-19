Press Release

Amundi obtains regulatory approval for ICG board seat

and will consolidate its stake using the equity method as from 31 March 2026

Paris, 19 February 2026

Amundi announces that it has obtained all regulatory approvals for ICG to appoint an Amundi-nominated director to its Board.

Vincent Mortier, Amundi’s Group Chief Investment Officer, will join the Board of ICG as a Non-Executive Director on 31 March 2026. He will also serve as a member of ICG’s Board Nomination and Governance Committee.

As a consequence, Amundi will consolidate its stake in ICG using the equity method as from 31 March 2026.

In accordance with the partnership announced on 18 November 2025, Amundi currently holds a 4.64% stake in ICG and intends to increase its economic interest to 9.9%, through the issuance of non-voting shares by ICG to Amundi1.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players2, offers its 200 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets3.

With its six international investment hubs4, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,600 employees in 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

1 In order to offset the dilution arising from this issuance, ICG will undertake an on-market share buyback of its ordinary shares

2 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as of 31/12/2024

3 Amundi data as of 31/12/2025

4 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

