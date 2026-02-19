Milre, Korean Smart Lock Brand, Officially Enters the Philippines Market





BUCHEON-SI, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milre, a Korean Smart lock brand, announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Larx Trading in the Philippines. Under the partnership, Milre products will be available for purchase in the Philippine market starting February 2026 through Larx Trading.

Milre is a well-established brand with a long history in the door lock industry, dating back to 1991. Backed by decades of expertise and quality-focused manufacturing, Milre has built strong brand trust in the Korean market. In addition to smart locks for standard main doors, Milre also offers a wide range of products designed for different door types and installation environments, including glass doors and sash-type doors, enabling flexible support for diverse on-site requirements.

Larx Trading is a specialized distributor in the Philippines that supplies reliable Korean home appliances. The company is known for curating only proven and trusted Korean products for the local market. This partnership was formed as Milre was selected to match Larx Trading’s strict product selection standards, based on Milre’s brand history, reliability, and product breadth.

A Milre representative said, “Milre has earned long-term trust in Korea through consistent quality and reliability. We will bring that same confidence to customers in the Philippines. Through our cooperation with Larx, we look forward to introducing Milre’s competitive product lineup to more customers and partners.”

A Larx Trading representative added, “Our goal is to provide the Philippine market with verified Korean products. Milre is a brand with a strong track record since 1991 and a diverse lineup suited to various door types. We expect Milre to demonstrate strong competitiveness in the Philippine market.”

With this agreement, customers can purchase Milre products through Larx starting February 2026.

About Milre

A Korean Smart lock brand with a strong heritage. With decades of expertise and a commitment to quality, Milre has built high recognition and trust in the Korean market. Milre offers a broad product lineup for various installation environments, including main doors, glass doors, and sash-type doors.

About Larx Trading

Larx Trading is a specialized distributor in the Philippines that supplies reliable Korean home appliances at reasonable prices. The company curates and introduces only proven products to the local market.

