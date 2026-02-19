NOTICE CONVENING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DFDS A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 06 - 19 February 2026

The annual general meeting of DFDS A/S will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2026 at 14.30 CET.

Please refer to the notice for further information. The notice, including appendix 1 (Candidates for the Board of Directors), is attached.

Further information is available at: www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings





Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

