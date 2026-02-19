NOTICE CONVENING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DFDS A/S

 | Source: DFDS A/S DFDS A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 06 - 19 February 2026
 

The annual general meeting of DFDS A/S will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2026 at 14.30 CET.

Please refer to the notice for further information. The notice, including appendix 1 (Candidates for the Board of Directors), is attached.

Further information is available at: www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Attachments

DFDS AS - Notice convening AGM February 2026 DFDS AS notice of AGM - Appendix 1 - Candidates
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • February 19, 2026 01:40 ET | Source: DFDS A/S
    JANUARY: STABLE VOLUMES

    INVESTOR NEWS no. 07 - 19 February 2026  Ferry – freight: Total volumes in January 2026 of 3.3m lane metres were 1.2% above 2025 and 0.5% lower adjusted for route changes. North Sea volumes were...

    Read More
    JANUARY: STABLE VOLUMES
  • February 19, 2026 01:40 ET | Source: DFDS A/S
    JANUARY: STABLE VOLUMES

    INVESTOR NEWS no. 07 - 19 February 2026  Ferry – freight: Total volumes in January 2026 of 3.3m lane metres were 1.2% above 2025 and 0.5% lower adjusted for route changes. North Sea volumes were...

    Read More
    JANUARY: STABLE VOLUMES