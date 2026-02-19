Artea Bank Invitation to FY 2025 Financial Results webinar

Artea Bank (ROE1L) invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its Investors Webinar on the Q4 and FY 2025 financial results and highlights. The webinar will take place on 26 February 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (EET) and will be held online in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, CFO and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner, who will discuss the bank’s financial results, recent developments, and will take questions from participants.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to investors@artea.lt.

The full-year 2025 results will be announced in advance on 25 February after trading hours.

How to join the webinar:

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://artea.zoomtv.lt. After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Artea website.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas,

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447